Fathers of Girls May Live Longer, Study Finds
Being a girl dad is a rollercoaster ride for fathers. They may find themselves playing princess, doing makeovers and nails, and playing games that will cater to their daughters’ happiness. In an excerpt from Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram, he stated, “Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter.” As interesting as being a parent is, there are intriguing findings that girl dads may live longer, which this article will tackle.
Research from Jagiellonian University revealed in their data that fathers tend to live longer with each daughter they have, about 74 extra weeks of life per daughter. To see what might affect how long dads live, the study looked at how many kids they had, separating sons from daughters. Surprisingly, having more kids or sons overall didn’t make a difference.
But there was a clear link: the more daughters a father had, the longer he lived. Data indicates that girls’ dads may enjoy life longer, and it prompted the study of the impact of childbirth or children on fathers’ health and longevity, which has yet to be explored. On the other hand, another research concludes that regardless of their kids’ gender, “having children is associated with increased longevity, particularly in an absolute sense in old age.”
Based on these two studies, it can be interpreted that there is a difference between fathers who have daughters as implied that they live longer; however, there is not much impact from fathers with sons. As to how and why, further research is recommended by experts, but influences of daughters in fatherhood play a big factor.
Some studies enumerate the psychological benefits of having daughters for fathers, as raising one can influence their attitudes and behavior. Fathers with daughters experience a range of psychological benefits that enhance their emotional and mental well-being. Research shows these dads often become more emotionally expressive, empathetic, and open in communication, which improves their emotional intelligence and mental health.
Having a daughter can also boost a father’s self-esteem and give him a stronger sense of purpose as a caregiver. Additionally, fathers tend to become more aware of gender equality, often challenging stereotypes and becoming advocates for women’s rights, further adding to their sense of fulfillment and social responsibility.
A study found that fathers tend to interact differently with their sons and daughters, even from toddlerhood. Fathers of daughters were more emotionally responsive, used more expressive language, and engaged in nurturing behaviors like singing and discussing feelings. They also showed greater brain activity in response to their daughters’ happy faces, suggesting stronger emotional engagement.
In contrast, fathers of sons played more roughly and used more achievement-focused language, like “win” and “top.” Their brain scans showed heightened responses to their sons’ neutral facial expressions, possibly reflecting uncertainty in interpreting the boys’ emotions. Another study shows that “parents with daughters have slightly better physical health outcomes.”
As daughters influence and boost fathers' purpose as caregivers, the Social Dependency Hypothesis of Longevity comes into play. It proposes that evolution favors longer, healthier adult lives in species or in individuals who take on caregiving roles because helping raise the next generation increases their survival.
A key player in this may be oxytocin, a hormone linked to bonding. Oxytocin helps reduce stress, inflammation, and cell damage. It also supports systems in the body that fight disease. Because of this, it might help explain why being a nurturing caregiver can lead to a longer life.
Spending time with their children can actually change fathers’ hormone levels and brain activity, helping them adjust to parenthood in ways that have often been overlooked, says Professor Marian Bakermans-Kranenburg, a child and family relations expert at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and formerly of Leiden University in the Netherlands.
Research suggests that active play with children has been linked to higher oxytocin levels in dads. In one experiment, fathers who received oxytocin via nasal spray engaged in more stimulating play with their toddlers, hinting that oxytocin influences fathering behavior. However, researchers caution that this relationship is likely a two-way street—hormones may shape behavior, but behavior can also influence hormone release.
Fatherhood may be stressful and a big responsibility, but it also offers significant mental and physical benefits. These include increased empathy, longer life, improved mental health, and greater happiness and satisfaction. Researchers note that involved fathers often adopt healthier lifestyles—improving their diet and exercise habits. They also tend to feel more connected to their families and communities and to be more satisfied with their lives.
Spending time with children boosts fathers’ emotional well-being. Studies show they experience more positive emotions and meaning during time with their kids compared to other daily activities. Holding a newborn can trigger a spike in oxytocin, while testosterone levels may drop, shifting focus from competition to caregiving.
What does it feel like to be a girl's dad?
Girl dads of the internet shared their personal experience with fatherhood:
- The only word I can think of is “Awesome.” I have three daughters and love all of them without condition first.
My oldest learned to read at a VERY young age of four because her daycare taught her phonics. She read me the bedtime stories, so go figure? My second is smart also, but is the social butterfly. Never a dull moment.
My third daughter has come out a bit selfish, which I am working on. Everything is “Mine, mine.” She does not live with the two older daughters.
The bottom line is that your daughter will pick up on your actions and emotions. Be kind and loving to the Mom. Teach that young girl how to read and enjoy books as soon as you can. Do NOT just give them a TV show to watch to keep them out of your hair. Be interested in and attend every event or sports match of theirs that you can. © Andrew D Reeves / Quora
- That I am the first male figure in her life, and what I do can affect how she may view the opposite sex for a very long time. It’s like this little 4-year-old girl challenges me to be a better man every time I look at her. It feels like such an honor and a massive responsibility all at the same time. © turkeysteed / Reddit
- It is awesome, as I have two great daughters whom I love and think the world of! It was so much fun (but challenging at times) to see them grow and mature into adults and see them become great wives and mothers. I am so proud of them both and do what I can to continue to support and encourage them.
Certainly, as a dad, you are protective of your daughters, and it can be difficult to let them go as they grow into adults. It can also be heartbreaking when you see their decision not as you would like and then see the results of them, but still love and support them and encourage them and provide counsel and help as makes sense as adults.
I would say it is so important for dads to be active and involved in parenting and to show your daughters how they should be treated by loving and respecting their mom! © Gary Kehr / Quora
- The most stressful part of being the father of daughters is that you become the paradigm of male-ness to them, whatever that may be. Think about it: for her formative years, a father represents half the population of the planet. It’s humbling.
But all that pressure and stress goes out the window when she runs to hug you when you pick her up from school, or waves to you from the stage at the school play. In those moments, you’re not 50% of the population. You’re the only one she has eyes for.
I have a son, too, and I love him dearly. But daughters are different. If you have any kind of heart, they change you. I am better because of my girls. © smalvarad0 / Reddit
Fatherhood is a big responsibility and an amazing experience. Find out what fatherhood is all about with this link.