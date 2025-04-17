Fathers of Girls May Live Longer, Study Finds

Research from Jagiellonian University revealed in their data that fathers tend to live longer with each daughter they have, about 74 extra weeks of life per daughter. To see what might affect how long dads live, the study looked at how many kids they had, separating sons from daughters. Surprisingly, having more kids or sons overall didn’t make a difference.

But there was a clear link: the more daughters a father had, the longer he lived. Data indicates that girls’ dads may enjoy life longer, and it prompted the study of the impact of childbirth or children on fathers’ health and longevity, which has yet to be explored. On the other hand, another research concludes that regardless of their kids’ gender, “having children is associated with increased longevity, particularly in an absolute sense in old age.”

Based on these two studies, it can be interpreted that there is a difference between fathers who have daughters as implied that they live longer; however, there is not much impact from fathers with sons. As to how and why, further research is recommended by experts, but influences of daughters in fatherhood play a big factor.