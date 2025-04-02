I Won’t Sacrifice My Dream to Support My Stepdaughter

Hi Bright Side,

I’ve spent years saving for a nose job to achieve the look I’ve always dreamed of. I finally reached my goal and had enough money set aside, but now I’ve learned that my teenage stepdaughter needs braces.

My husband told me, “It’s your decision—you can contribute some of the money, or you can keep it for yourself.”

I feel incredibly torn because this money was meant for something deeply personal and long-anticipated. It’s not just about appearance—it’s tied to my self-confidence and how I’ve felt about myself for as long as I can remember. Now, I don’t know what to do.