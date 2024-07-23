I Refuse to Let My Husband’s Daughter Live With Us Unless She Follows My Rules

I can't see how you are unreasonable with your rules. There is no way you should be made to feel uncomfortable in your own home. You have the right, as head of your household, to live in comfort and if you aren't comfortable with the dog in the house, regardless of the reason, your stepdaughter has to make a choice for herself. She, after all, has options. She can't get along with her mom and now showing signs that she will disrupt your household. I do feel you erred by not first discussing this with your husband and the two of you present a united front. Whether you chose to discuss these rules with her without him or he left you to do it by yourself, it was a bad move. But that advice is based on having been there. Blended families aren't easy and a you go through this transition, it is advisable that you and your husband first discuss and present a united front with the children as much as possible.