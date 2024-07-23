I can't see how you are unreasonable with your rules. There is no way you should be made to feel uncomfortable in your own home. You have the right, as head of your household, to live in comfort and if you aren't comfortable with the dog in the house, regardless of the reason, your stepdaughter has to make a choice for herself. She, after all, has options. She can't get along with her mom and now showing signs that she will disrupt your household. I do feel you erred by not first discussing this with your husband and the two of you present a united front. Whether you chose to discuss these rules with her without him or he left you to do it by yourself, it was a bad move. But that advice is based on having been there. Blended families aren't easy and a you go through this transition, it is advisable that you and your husband first discuss and present a united front with the children as much as possible.
I Refuse to Let My Husband’s Daughter Live With Us Unless She Follows My Rules
Emily never wanted to live in the same house with her husband’s teenage daughter. However, when the daughter asked to move in, Emily felt she couldn’t simply say no. She agreed but made it clear that her stepdaughter would need to respect her rules. Emily didn’t expect her request to lead to family drama and conflict, so she turned to Bright Side seeking advice.
You handled it like a typical fairytale stepmother, tbh. I understand that blending a family is challenging. However, the attitude you have toward your stepdaughter is clearly turning a challenging situation downright difficult.
Also, I'm allergic to animal dander of all sorts. Severely allergic. Not life threatening, but my whole face, especially eyes,will swell if I don't take allergy meds. I have 4 furry children. The allergy medication available OTC these days are amazing.
Thank you, Emily, for trusting us with your story. The situation is indeed difficult, especially with a teenager adjusting to a new family dynamic. We hope that our advice will be helpful for you.
Communicate clearly.
Sit down with your stepdaughter and have an open, honest conversation about the rules and why they are important. Explain that these rules are not meant to be punitive, but to ensure fairness and maintain order in the household. Listen to her concerns and be open to discussing possible adjustments that could make her feel more comfortable without compromising your family’s needs.
Seek common ground.
Find areas where you and your stepdaughter can agree. For example, you could be flexible with the rules, like letting her ease into the chores over time or finding a solution for her dog if bringing it isn’t possible. Compromising can reduce tension and show that you’re willing to work together to make things work.
Consider involving a counselor.
Consider bringing in a family counselor or mediator if talking things through remains difficult. A neutral person can help guide a productive discussion between you, your husband, and your stepdaughter, making sure everyone’s concerns are listened to and handled fairly.
Create a plan.
Recognize that moving in can be a significant adjustment for a teenager. Develop a transition plan that includes gradual integration into the household rules and responsibilities. This approach can help her adapt more smoothly and feel more included in the family dynamics.
Reaffirm your support.
The biggest mistake she made was not talking this over with her husband beforehand and coming to a mutually agreed upon set of rules and then having h be the one to present those rules to his daughter.
Making up the rules on her own and going to the daughter on her own to tell her the rules she decided upon was a mistake.
Doing things the way she did was bound to create resentment from the daughter since she is her stepmother and not her actual mother (step parents disciplining or making rules for their step children rarely goes well); as well as from her husband for not including him in the decision making process for the rules for his child.
While her rules may have been reasonable, she pretty much went about it in the worst way possible.
Make sure your stepdaughter knows that, despite the rules, you care about her and want her to feel welcomed and valued in the family. Spend quality time with her and show support in ways that help build trust and strengthen your relationship. This will help her feel loved and reduce feelings of resentment or rejection.
And this advice is one of things wrong with parenting today and leading to dependent, entitled children that turn into dependent, entitled adults. You are the parent, you've explained the rules so now your stepdaughter can make the choice to honor them or stay with her mother.
But the key word to me was 'ideal'that in the sentence made it sound like she really doesn't want her living with them at any rate. Most likely making it more difficult for the teen ok first it's these 4 rules, what's going to happen next to try to get her to leave and then after that if the second motive doesn't work. I feel. Like the step mom is beating around the bush to hide majority of the extension she's going to bring making herself sound good but just another Disney evil step mother.
I'm a mother of 5 adult children and they all have to follow the same rules. Boundaries are very important for children. Remember your step daughter will be an adult one day.
Nothing abnormal or out of line with these rules. Seems like normal expectations to me. Maybe the same kinds of rules are why she doesn't want to live with her mother.
Whose home is it? If the wife's home she should make the rules and the husband's daughter should understand. If the home belongs to the husband, then the wife needs to set up the rules with her husband and he can lay them out to his daughter.