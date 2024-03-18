Helen Hunt, 60, Stuns During Her Latest Appearance, and Her Lips Become the Center of Attention

For years, Helen Hunt has been celebrated as a role model for aging gracefully. Now at 60, the actress looked particularly stunning as she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her boyfriend. As soon as the photos were shared online, fans gushed over her glamorous style, with one aspect of her appearance becoming the main topic of discussion.

As she attended the star-studded event with her boyfriend Jeffrey Nordling, Hunt wore a stunning peach-patterned dress designed by Christian Siriano, accentuated with a halter neckline. She paired the outfit with elegant gold stilettos.

As soon as she shared the photos from the night on Instagram , fans rushed to praise her, showering her with compliments. One person wrote, «Your look is perfect,» while another added, «You look gorgeous and so natural.»

People online also highlighted Helen’s natural appearance and her consistent avoidance of plastic surgery. One person noted, «Great actress as well as natural, like Jodie Foster. Both great role models.»

Additionally, many fans commented on Helen’s smile and one of her defining features, her naturally thin lips, which they praised. One fan acknowledged, «She does have thin lips. But in my opinion, she looks much better than those who have augmented their lips [...]»