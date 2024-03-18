Helen Hunt, 60, Stuns During Her Latest Appearance, and Her Lips Become the Center of Attention

People
7 hours ago

For years, Helen Hunt has been celebrated as a role model for aging gracefully. Now at 60, the actress looked particularly stunning as she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her boyfriend. As soon as the photos were shared online, fans gushed over her glamorous style, with one aspect of her appearance becoming the main topic of discussion.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

As she attended the star-studded event with her boyfriend Jeffrey Nordling, Hunt wore a stunning peach-patterned dress designed by Christian Siriano, accentuated with a halter neckline. She paired the outfit with elegant gold stilettos.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

As soon as she shared the photos from the night on Instagram, fans rushed to praise her, showering her with compliments. One person wrote, «Your look is perfect,» while another added, «You look gorgeous and so natural.»

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News, © helenhunt / Instagram

People online also highlighted Helen’s natural appearance and her consistent avoidance of plastic surgery. One person noted, «Great actress as well as natural, like Jodie Foster. Both great role models.»

Additionally, many fans commented on Helen’s smile and one of her defining features, her naturally thin lips, which they praised. One fan acknowledged, «She does have thin lips. But in my opinion, she looks much better than those who have augmented their lips [...]»

We agree that Helen Hunt’s natural beauty radiates on the red carpet. Similarly, here are 15 other stunning Hollywood stars who have chosen to embrace their wrinkles and fine lines with pride, steering clear of cosmetic procedures.

Preview photo credit Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News, helenhunt / Instagram

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads