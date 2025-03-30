13 Stories of Rich People That Prove They’re on Another Planet

We all know the rich live differently—but sometimes, their reality is so far removed from ours, it feels like they’re beaming in from another planet. From jaw-dropping requests to completely out-of-touch moments, these stories offer a glimpse into just how wild life can get when money is no object. Buckle up for 13 tales that prove the ultra-wealthy might be living in the same world... but definitely not the same universe.

  • I went to a prestigious college and became friends with this girl. She came from old money, while I got in through scholarships. One evening, she asked, “So, what’s your plan after graduation?” I replied, “Hopefully, I’ll land a good, stable job.” She tilted her head, confused. “Why don’t you just start a business? It’s super easy. Just find something you like and invest in it.” I stared at her, waiting for a punchline that never came. That’s when I realized she had never considered that for most people, starting a business wasn’t a casual decision. Especially when you had nothing to start with.
  • I worked as a PA for a wealthy woman who had 2 nannies for her one child. One nanny did everything; school drop-offs, bedtime, meals, etc. The other was always around but never took care of the kid. I thought they worked in shifts, but when I asked her, she burst out laughing and told me, “The husband hired me in case the first one quit.” Turns out, she was paid full-time to do absolutely nothing.
  • I often do work for the wives of wealthy professionals. The thing that has always stood out to me is that if I tell them that something they want isn’t doable, they respond with literal confusion. It isn’t anger. It’s confusion. They are so unaccustomed to not being given exactly what they want that it’s as if they don’t understand what is happening when they are told they can’t have something. © ShakyTheBear / Reddit
  • Worked as one of four full time groundskeepers at a large estate. 46 acres of lawn to mow twice a week. 2 clay tennis courts, 3 pools, one for the main house and one for each of the two guest houses. 100+ acre private lake with boat house. No clue how big the whole estate was including the woods. Personal favorite was the 3 mile personal race track. But what really blew my mind was that he hosted his niece’s wedding one summer, paid $350k to have this massive willow tree trucked in and planted by the lake for wedding photos. Only to pay another $50k to have it removed and the landscaping returned to its original state after the wedding because he did not like the look of it. © Rarnah / Reddit
  • I was working for a kind of well off family during a summer. I went inside to get a drink and the mom was cleaning the kitchen putting things away and such.
    She picks up a macbook and says to me, “Hey, do you want this? No one uses it”. Got a brand new mac book for college. © kingJoffi / Reddit
  • My brother in law builds custom homes in the redneck riviera belt of Florida. One day, he called me to come over to this $15m beach house he was doing a complete remodel of. He was the original builder. He asked me to bring my truck and trailer. I show up, and he walks me through all four floors. He then says, “The owners have removed all the stuff they want to keep. She has told me to dispose of everything as I see fit. Get what you want.”
    Furniture, appliances, outdoor furniture, rugs, lamps, artwork, you name it. I don’t know the value of everything I took home with me that day, but it was the highest end stuff I’ve ever seen. FOUR floors of it, and I only got one trailer load because I simply couldn’t fit anything else in my house. I likely had over $20k worth of furniture and appliances on that trailer. © Blackhawk-388 / Reddit
  • The owner of my company had a customer pay off a giant debt by signing over a yacht to him. When he went to the marina to get the storage info transferred to his name and saw how much it cost to store the yacht there, he bought the marina. © UncleGrako / Reddit
  • An old boss did extremely well and sold off the lion’s share of his ownership but wanted to stay involved in the company anyway, so he’d drive his absurd supercar to the office and just hang out. One day he came in to the office and it was set up in such a way that the executive offices were in a little 2×2 office glass pod in the middle (with curtains for privacy if needed) and our rows were arrayed around them. He sat in his little glass office all day and cleaned his handguns. I’ll say this though, he wasn’t a bad dude. We may not have seen eye to eye but if you worked for the company he knew your name and would hang around and chat. Super generous around the holidays with time off and the big holiday party/door prizes/stuff of that nature. The company went way down hill when he finally let go of the reigns completely. © GWindborn / Reddit
  • Their kids (all young 20s) never shut the door when using the bathroom. Plenty times while cleaning the house I’d walk past the bathroom and see one of their daughters on the can, they’d often wave or say hi. © Monty423 / Reddit
  • My sister is a butler for a super wealthy family she told me a couple crazy stories: The family once got this super expensive rare breed cat and a few months later the wife tells my sister she can feel the cat isn’t quite happy in their house so she asks her to take their private jet to drop the cat off in their mansion on Lake Como, Italy so it could spend a holiday in the sun. That same woman would then sometimes berate my sister for buying soap in plastic dispensers instead of just soap bars because it’s bad for our planet. They bought this insanely huge super luxurious cabin in one the most expensive ski stations in Switzerland. They realized the cabin (more like a mansion really) right next to theirs was for sale and then bought that one as well just so they wouldn’t have close neighbors. © Inequitom / Reddit
  • Had a client who purchased a newly built penthouse apartment and wanted a jacuzzi on the balcony. It would’ve meant a structural column was needed in the middle of the balcony below which the contractor who built the apartment block wouldn’t go for as it would impact selling that apartment. Client buys the apartment below, approves the column, jacuzzi is installed, then privately sells the apartment below. © kl_dudey / Reddit
  • A few years ago a rich French guy opened a school (French people here might be able to connect the dot). A bit before the grand opening, the staff was having a small party on the roof and rich guy came in. He asked them if they had everything they need. Someone said, jokingly that it was missing a jacuzzi.
    A few days later, a jacuzzi was delivered on the roof. © riwalenn / Reddit
  • Bodyguarded someone filthy rich with next to no class whatsoever. He bought a very sought after rare classic car from a renowned Italian carmaker, had the roof taken off, painted it a ridiculous pink sparkle color and put it on the roof of one of his most central buildings in the middle of a large European city. The Italian carmaker offered to buy the car presumably because they were absolutely disgusted with what he’d done to the car and didn’t want the abomination to get further exposure as they felt it damaged their brand tremendously. He sold it to them. Was then banned from ever purchasing factory new models from that brand ever again globally. © grexbear / Reddit

