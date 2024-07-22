Blake Lively Stuns in a Sheer Dress, Everyone Notices the Same Thing About Her Legs

Known for turning heads with her fashion sense, Blake Lively wowed us once again. The 36-year-old actress attended the Book Bonanza 2024 event in Texas wearing a mini sheer dress and stole the limelight. However, it was her legs that people noticed the most.

Lively donned a black Balmain Spring 2024 wool pinafore-style mini dress adorned with crystal, bead, and button embellishments that resembled delicate flowers. The super-mini dress layered over a sheer long-sleeved bodice, and she paired it with a black bralette.

Completing the look, Lively wore sparkly Christian Louboutin ‘Emilie’ sandals, gold Ara Vartanian earrings, and statement rings. Her effortless ponytail showcased the earrings, and her makeup featured a coral lip and fluttery eyelashes.