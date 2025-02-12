10 Outdated Home Design Trends That Are Making a Comeback

Design thrives on contrast, blending the old with the new to create something fresh and exciting. Retro styles are making a comeback as we reimagine past eras to suit modern tastes, seamlessly bridging the gap between nostalgia and contemporary living.

1. Red paint.

Red paint was a standout design trend in the late 1990s and early 2000s, making it poised for a revival. Experts anticipate that deep, rich red hues will soon be everywhere.

2. Hanging plates

According to Lucy Harris, an interior designer, this trend is back “when the fashion trend of grandpa-chic made its way in.” Though it hasn’t been popular since the ’70s, it became a hot topic nowadays.

3. Open shelving.

If you’re short on open cabinetry, floating shelves are an excellent solution for displaying items, maximizing space, and are easy to install. They can also create a striking visual impact and transform any wall into a standout feature.

4. Florals.

Old-school floral patterns, once dismissed as outdated, are experiencing a stylish resurgence in interior design. Designers are embracing their vintage charm, admitting that they are tied with nostalgia for a lot of people.

5. The color brown.

For a few years now, it seemed that people stayed away from decorating their homes in dark colors, but not anymore — it’s all about brown these days. The experts say that they are excited about this color to make a comeback, for it “offers such richness and warmth while still feeling neutral and fresh”.

6. Bold rugs.

Rugs, once seen as outdated and often replaced by sleek hard flooring or tiles, are now making a strong comeback. Oversized and vintage rugs are being embraced for their ability to instantly transform a space, adding vibrant color, warmth, and unique character.

7. Conversation pits.

Conversation pits, a beloved trend from the 1970s, offer a fun and inviting way to create a laid-back, cozy space for bringing people together. There’s a renewed focus on gathering with friends and loved ones, as we’ve come to realize that these connections are what truly matter. A growing sense prevails that life is about more than just work.

8. Bold colors.

Pastel tones are making way for bold, vibrant styles in 2025, with vintage-inspired or patterned wallpaper leading the trend. A single feature wall can add a pop of color and personality to a neutral room without feeling overpowering. From striking hues to geometric designs, there’s a wallpaper to suit every home and taste.

9. Gallery walls full of art.

Creating a gallery wall takes time and patience, but it’s a rewarding way to showcase art that reflects your personal interior design style. By curating pieces with meaningful stories or history, you can add depth and character to your space while embracing a trend that’s both stylish and timeless.

10. Painted furniture.

Hand-painted furniture, once popular in the late 1700s, has been making a comeback in recent years. By incorporating these vintage pieces into a more modern color palette, a fresh perspective is created while maintaining a nod to the past. The 1700s-era house embraces this timeless style, with the bright wall color adding a modern touch to the space.