I Told My Mother-in-Law That She’s Dead for Me After Her Behavior During Childbirth

Our reader, a 35-year-old woman, wrote us a letter where she shared her deepest concerns about the appalling behavior of her mother-in-law. The woman complained that her MIL turned the day of her baby delivery into the worst of nightmares for the new mom. Though the family had a pre-agreed plan before the woman would be taken to the hospital, her MIL managed to not only ruin this agreement, but to make things extremely sad and unpleasant for her daughter-in-law.

Diana had an agreement with her whole family about her special day.

Diana, 35, wrote us a letter and told us a story that resonated with our minds, and we feel for the woman. She was asking our readers for their opinions about the whole situation and if they would do the same if they were in her shoes. The woman opened her letter, saying, “I and my husband Mike have been married for over 10 years now. We have 2 kids, and we very much wanted to have one more baby boy in our family. Our wish did come true and I fell pregnant. We were so happy to announce the news to our big family, and especially to my mom and my MIL. They both were very happy for us and they did guide me through my third pregnancy, which was a high-risk one, and they both helped me so much!” Diana mentioned, “When my MIL and my mom were helping me with big and small things related to my pregnancy, I noticed one tiny detail, which might have been a potential red flag for me and a ’beware’ sign, but I didn’t pay much attention to it, though now I understand I should’ve.”

The family had a whole plan about the day when Diana would be giving birth.

Diana explained, “It seemed to me from the very beginning, that my MIL was too curious about my social networks and my phone. She checked my profiles and asked me questions about men who came to the comments under my photos. It looked like she was suspicious about me having some affair and being emotionally unfaithful to my husband.

She would always point out that I must pay more attention to my pregnancy and shut down my social network profiles, so that I don’t get distracted by other things. I didn’t approve of such behavior, of course, but I didn’t make a big deal of it, too. My mom also noticed this, but she’s a wise and diplomatic woman, she preferred to never pay big attention to this whim. Things were going smoothly for everyone until one day.” Diana goes on with her story, saying, “For the past 3 months it’s been a very well known plan in the family that when I go in to labor, my husband would drive me to the hospital and my MIL would stay at home and wait for the news. I didn’t want anyone to be present at my labor, and I even asked my mom not to come. Everyone was in a strict agreement with the plan.”

Diana had reasons for wanting only her husband to be present in the delivery room.

Diana wrote, “It was extremely important for me, no, it was even vital for me to have only my husband present in the delivery room. As I said, we have 2 daughters already and for both births, my husband was present. He helped me a lot through so much of the mental anguish and even my panic.” “His help was especially vital after my last baby, whose delivery was 24 hours in total. I was literally bleeding out on the table, and my hubby was the only one able to keep me calm. I needed only him to be with me with this baby too, I needed him so much. This is why we actually worked this plan out months in advance.”

Diana’s MIL shocked everyone right on the day of her labor.

Diana wrote, “So, I went into labor. We made the phone calls to both MIL and my mom. As per our plan, my husband drove me to the hospital and was staying with me. Unlike the first two births, the third was very quick, and I gave birth to a healthy baby boy during 2 hours.” Diana continues, “When I was lying with my baby relaxing on my breasts, my MIL suddenly showed up in a delivery room. She brought my mom along, and my husband was there, too. Before this, he left for a moment, and now he came back with his mom and my mom, and his face was red, the expression on his face was both sad and angry.” Diana revealed, “My MIL started yelling at me right after she entered the delivery room. Well, she didn’t even take a look at the newborn baby, her grandson. She literally shouted at me and called me names. It turned out that she asked my husband what blood type our newborn had. When she learned he was A Type, she started shouting that I’ve given birth to a side affair baby, because both my husband and I are O Type, and she was convinced our baby must be O Type, too.

So, she shouted this all and insisted on a paternity test right in the delivery room. She was fuming, this was so humiliating for me! The thing is, that our middle kid is also A Type, and this is the result of a rule-breaking exception, a gene mutation called chimerism. My husband and I both knew about it, and this peculiarity was proven by the genetic specialist whom we hired before. But MIL knew nothing about it, so she just made a scandal about this and didn’t even take into consideration the time and place for it.” Diana concluded, “I told my MIL that starting from that day, she’s dead for me. I asked her to never show up in our house anymore. I also told her the whole genetic background of our family and promised I would send the copies of genetic expertise to her. She didn’t believe me, of course, but I don’t really care. I just don’t want this woman in my life anymore, because the scandal in the delivery room will always be my worst memory.”