My Sister Tried to Steal the Spotlight at My Wedding, So I Gave Way

Hello Bright Side! I am writing this to share my wedding story, which was an unexpected experience for me and my husband.

I have been engaged for almost 3 years, and was finally getting married to the love of my life. We are each other’s first love. The wedding took longer to happen because my now husband and I have been planning for our wedding for the last two years. We managed to save up a bit and decided to go with something simple yet meaningful, as we didn’t have a lot to spend.

We booked a beachfront venue and sent out the invitations to the 30 people we allowed to have according to the plan we took with the venue. It’s an intimate wedding because we wanted to surround ourselves with special and closest people in our lives. And two of the seats were given to my sister and her fiancé.