18 Moments People Realized Their Partner Was Not “The One”

In romantic relationships, people get to know their partner even more during those sweet moments when their bond becomes stronger. But not all moments are pleasant, some scenarios might make you rethink your relationship. These people shared their experience that raised an irk and just served as a dealbreaker for them to end their relationship.

  • I was seeing this guy who would always say “I forgive you” anytime we slightly disagreed on something, or I did something little like shut the car door too hard. I got so annoyed with being “forgiven” for things I hadn’t even apologized for. Still irritates me, and it’s supposed to be a polite thing. Irksome. © nurse_s123 / Reddit
  • She wore a bell on her wrist. Every time she would move it, it would jingle. It was like I was sleeping with a housecat. © Copious-GTea / Reddit
  • She criticized the way I cut green peppers. I learned from professional chefs, and she just butchered them when I asked her to show me how I was “supposed to do it”. Also, she didn’t think dinosaurs ever existed. She was 23, and I was 24. © DecoyPri***Wallet / Reddit
  • He made a slight hissing sound every three words within a sentence. So it would go “Oh hey babe hsssss how was your hssssssssss day?” I could barely pay attention to what he was asking me. I was too fixated on the snake hissing. © clamsteamed / Reddit
  • It technically was a ton of stuff that built up to the break-up, but this was the last straw. I was working and had been craving cheese and crackers all day. I had just bought like 3 different cheeses and a whole box of crackers the day before, and so I knew I should be all set to go when I got home.
    I get home, cut a plate full of cheese, and go to the cupboard for the crackers to find that they aren’t in there. I went to my girlfriend’s room to ask where the crackers were, to find that she had eaten all but 4 crackers during the day. She didn’t even eat any cheese with them! Just plain old crackers.
    Having had my dreams dashed and dinner plans ruined, I broke up with her on the spot. © Corificness / Reddit
  • A friend pointed out to me that the guy I was dating looked exactly like Jared from Subway. I couldn’t unsee it. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My mother’s friend dumped a nice and well-to-do guy because he picked her up with a grain of rice above his lip. Said that was impolite of him, and that she could never unsee how sleazy he looked. © consuellabanana / Reddit
  • He would say, “Guess What! Guess What!” or “You wanna know what happened?” and then would not tell me until I said, “Yes.” If you didn’t respond, he would keep repeating those phrases. And he was 49 years old. © didnttakenotes / Reddit
  • He had a very strict relationship schedule that he wanted to adhere to. For instance, our third date had to be at a coffee shop. If it went well, then on our fourth date, we could hold hands. On our fifth date, we had to go to a movie that I picked.
    And so on up to something like date 50. He was really nice, but I couldn’t take it anymore. © sat***honda / Reddit
  • I got dumped by a guy because his dog immediately bonded with me. Stopped following him around or sleeping curled up with him, and from the first time I came over, did all that with me. It annoyed him so much he asked me not to come over anymore, and that was pretty much it for us. © friendlyan***ocial / Reddit
  • I opened a bag of sliced bread and ate the first piece on the end, which was all crust. She asked me in a very angry voice, “How can you even think about doing this?” Apparently, this was a big issue in her house, where the end piece was supposed to protect the rest of the loaf from getting stale.
    It made me realize she has a hair trigger and a tendency to overreact. I never looked back. © reddit4jim / Reddit
  • He kept saying “otay” in a cutesy voice instead of “okay.” I told him it annoyed me, but he didn’t stop. © LethaLorange55 / Reddit
  • He wore basketball shorts ALL THE TIME, even in winter. And he didn’t even play basketball or any other sports.
    Also, his clothes were always stained and dirty like he was a toddler too, so he would come pick me up for date night in white basketball shorts with a big red stain, and I was so grossed out. I get that stains happen once in a while, but this was alllll the time.
    There were a few other reasons like differences in life values and direction, but the shorts really stuck out to me, man. © Jessica_CPST / Reddit
  • They were together for about 10 months, and they broke up because she planned a double date without asking him if his weekend was free or if he wanted to go on that double date. He planned to go to a friend’s place on that weekend. His conclusion was that it was easier to break up with her than to argue with her why he wanted to go to a friend’s place instead of a stupid double date.
    There was way more going on, but that was the final straw. He said he probably would’ve stayed longer with her if she didn’t always plan his weekends and get mad at him for not following those plans. © Midna-7 / Reddit
  • She used ellipses (...) in every text conversation we had. I legitimately couldn’t decipher the mood of half the texts I received. © Tecain / Reddit
  • I had an ex, she was incredible, so I couldn’t ask for more. We were comfortable enough to visit each other’s houses and have a good relationship with each other’s families. But she suddenly broke up with me.
    I had no idea why, then later I found out that her reason for breaking up was because I went out for a date with her twin sister. I had no idea that it was my ex’s twin! Apparently, she pretended to be my ex because she was jealous.
  • I’m 35, married, and dated eight women (including my future wife) before I got married. Of the eight, there’s only ONE where I was definitely the one who ended the relationship.
    She offered to make me breakfast one morning, after we’d spent the night together. She made scrambled eggs and bacon. I don’t eat eggs, but that’s not her fault. I’m not going to break up with somebody for making me food I don’t like when she didn’t even know I don’t like it.
    But it wasn’t just scrambled eggs and bacon on a plate, where I could have eaten the bacon and then made some polite excuse for not eating the eggs. But no, because she put the scrambled eggs and the bacon into a CUP and MIXED IT ALL TOGETHER. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I invited my boyfriend to meet my family for the first time. I was really nervous and wanted everything to be perfect. We got to our house, and things were going okay until the moment when I saw him quietly licking the ketchup bottle. Like, actually licking it.
    I wanted to disappear. Later, I told him how disgusting it was. He just laughed and said that I was too dramatic. I broke up with him the next day.

