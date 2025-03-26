10+ People Who Lost Their Jobs on Their Very First Day

Imagine stepping into a new job, full of hope and excitement, only to be shown the door before the day even ends. Sounds like a nightmare, right? Yet, for some, it’s a reality. These are the stories of people who somehow managed to lose their jobs on their very first day, leaving us to wonder: how does that even happen?

  • Not me, but happened when I was working at McDonald’s. A new guy came in and when he saw that we were trashing patties if they had been sitting too long, he ate one. Then he started just eating them from the supply. Dude must have inhaled 10–12 patties over a couple hours after repeatedly being told to stop.
    Eventually, he started making himself a burger with the buns and eating it as well. Got fired the first day on the job. I’m still convinced he had no real plans of working and just wanted to see how many free burgers he could eat before getting canned. PotatoLatkes / Reddit
  • Janitor job at a hospital, cleaning bathrooms in the patients’ rooms. An old lady laying in her bed called me over and said she was born in Germany, and she’d learned to speak English but couldn’t read it very well. She had a get-well card from someone and asked me to read the poem inside. I did.
    Someone reported me because I wasn’t supposed to “interact with patients.” Got fired before lunch. NoxWild / Reddit
  • They called me and told me I was let go for not showing up on my first day. Which was a surprise for me, since at no point after the interview had I been told that I’d been hired. deftss / Reddit
  • Put unleaded gas into a diesel truck. Unknown author / Reddit
  • Used to work at a factory that made food stuff. A guy I was trained with fell into a big vat of wet ingredients that was about to be heated up. Had I not looked behind me, he would’ve died. The boss went to the hospital to tell him he was fired, but they were giving him some extra pay in his check. Unknown author / Reddit
  • A teenage kid got fired on his first day of work at the supermarket for eating all the skin off the rotisserie chickens. MrMeeeseeks / Reddit
  • Walked into the bathroom to a manager and employee staring down a stall covered in poop. The manager was explaining to the dude that cleaning poop is in the job description. The guy responded, “Well, I’m sorry that this is my first day,” and walked out. shastabh / Reddit
  • School bus driver. First day on the job after a month of training, she was seen talking on her cell phone while driving a bus full of kids. Comfortable-Figure17 / Reddit
  • Graphic designer. Didn’t know how to use a mouse. She was an older lady that had done graphic design back in the 70s/80s when it was mainly analog, and she was just getting back into the workforce after her kids had moved out, not realizing that 100% of the work was now digital. davethemacguy / Reddit
  • When the microwave in the lunchroom was coin activated. CaptainA****ole / Reddit
  • Worked in a hotel for a day. No one told me where anything was. Got chewed out for it. Guests enjoying their meals told me to pay no mind/I was doing a good job, and that my boss was an idiot. I told the manager that I was quitting and wouldn’t be doing the next shift.
    I arrived the next day, returning a work uniform, and my supervisor approached me and yelled at me for being late. I told her I already quit but if I was working, technically I was 5 hours early for my shift. OC5R / Reddit
  • I worked in a pizzeria and there was a new driver who was starting. He took his first delivery and when he can back there were no deliveries up. So I told him that in between he would have to do dishes and clean. He replied, “That’s a women’s work, I don’t do women’s work.” And.....you’re fired. Oneironaut3 / Reddit
  • I got fired on my first day. Reason: His best mate just lost his job, so he fired me and hired him instead. jubileo5 / Reddit
  • I went in for my first day. Executives from the company were apparently at the building, talking to my manager, who was going to get me going right after their meeting. I found out within five minutes of ’starting’ that the company got bought out, and we were all fired. Ssoldier1121 / Reddit
  • I had a seizure while serving someone at a new restaurant. It was my first of a three-day trial period. Needless to say, they never called me back. Unknown author / Reddit

There are people who lasted less than a day in their first job, and sometimes the reasons are downright hilarious.

