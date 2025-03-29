I Got Pregnant by a Married Man, Now His Wife Has a Shocking Proposal

Emma, 34, recently sent us a heartfelt letter, asking for advice on a situation that’s turned her life upside down. She believes she deserves love and happiness, but reality didn’t follow her plans—and now she’s struggling to find a way forward.

She asked us to share her story, hoping for understanding instead of judgment.

Her letter began:

“Hi, Bright Side. I never imagined I’d end up here. When I met Mark, I thought he was separated—but that wasn’t entirely true. Soon I found out he was still living with his wife, I was already in love. Now I’m pregnant, and everything feels like a mess. I don’t know what to do, and I’m hoping someone out there can help me figure it out.”