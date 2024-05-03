20 People Who Would Probably Never Forget Their Hotel Stay

Often guests don’t have high expectations about their stay in a hotel: they just want decent food, a cozy room and to have some peace and quiet. But the heroes of this article were quite surprised by what they found after checking in.

“Checked into the hotel, got undressed in the room, decided to wash my hands. But interior designers placed the switch on the outer door of the room.”

“Looked all over the room for sockets and couldn’t find any. So I went to reception. When they found out why I was furious, the receptionist said with a disgruntled face that he would be right up.”

“He brought an extension cord and plugged it somewhere behind the bed.”

“My resort said everything in the bar fridge is complimentary.”

“Dropped my hotel key card.”

“My parents are staying in a hotel that promised to serve them breakfast during their stay. This is the breakfast they were given.”

“This is my hotel lobby.”

“Breakfast served at a $1,200 per day resort.”

Even I can’t cook eggs that bad. © Unknown author / Reddit

“This emergency exit light in my single room-single door hotel room.”

Apparently they don’t clean rooms in this hotel.

We were supposed to leave this hotel in Turkey that day. The check-out time was 12 p.m., and it was still 11:30 a.m. I decided to quickly take a shower. As I was going out, the door suddenly opened with a key, a lady came in and said loudly, “We are moving in here after you, they have already given us the key. When do you plan to leave the room?”

“The TV in my hotel room in San Francisco.”

“I’m going to save so much money.”

“The resort me and my wife stayed at booked us a room where they have one of those door that conjoins the neighboring room. The little kids who were there kept trying to open it to our room the whole night until I called the receptionist to remind them to stop.”

It seems this hotel’s must-have service includes “Getting on the guests’ nerves.”

One time I found the same brand snacks in the market across the street from the hotel for, of course, 1/10th the price. I bought them and ate them. The next day I got a bill from the hotel claiming I ate the snacks. I tried to explain that I didn’t, but they said they found the wrappers in the trash, so they know I did.

I kept telling them to just check the room, and they will see their snacks are still there, and I didn’t touch them, but they would just say it doesn’t matter if the snacks are still there. The wrappers are in the trash. It took about 30 minutes of explaining, and I even told them to look in the trash for the receipt and they will see. But they said they shouldn’t need to go through the trash.... Like what?!

They did go through the trash! Finally, one of the employees came down and said they “found” the original snacks untouched and that I didn’t eat them. I wasn’t charged, but I won’t be doing that again. © Ill_Function_4919 / Reddit

“Navigating the infinite zigzags with luggage was mildly infuriating.”

“There is a hotel in Madrid that labels room items by their name.”

“This hotel uses the same bottles with no labels for shampoo, conditioner, and bodywash.”

“This tiny jar of chips for sale in my room. There was no price tag. I called the front desk, they said it was $6.99. And that’s for 4 almost whole chips and crumbs.”

“The TV remote in my hotel wasn’t working. It felt too light so I checked the batteries and found this.”

“Paid $300 for 3 nights at this specific hotel because they advertised free continental breakfast. This is their continental breakfast.”

With such adventures, you can turn gray without leaving your room.

Stayed at a hotel about 10 years ago. Checked into room, threw my suitcase into the room without looking into the closet, the suitcase was bonked against the mini fridge with significant force. I start to get comfy, most of my clothing removed, starting to get into bed.

Suddenly the phone is ringing, and a hotel staff is pounding on the door. I pick up the phone, and it’s the front desk, “You just racked up $700 in a few minutes in mini bar charges!” Well? I was really confused. I didn’t drink a drop.

I ended up having to get dressed to let the staff in to reset the fridge and confirm that I was not consuming a lethal amount of mini bottles. Bumping the fridge was enough to set off the sensor for every single bottle inside, even though the door was never opened. The staff that audited my mini fridge found that there was one too many bottles in it and left it in the room and said I could have it, no charge for the trouble. I ended up getting charged $21 for it anyway. © ChanceFray / Reddit