13 Things That Are More Aggravating Than Mosquitoes at a BBQ

We all know that feeling when something drives us absolutely nuts. Everyone's got their own pet peeves: some folks can't stand voice messages, others lose it over those stubborn stickers on new stuff, loose hair in the shower freaks some people out, and don't even get me started on abandoned shopping carts in the parking lot.

“How much hair I’m losing per day.”

“I’ve been walking around for 4 hours like this. I’m a lawyer.”

"I ordered an iced tea from a cafe at my university. When I complained to the barista, she said, “That’s just how we do it here."

"My clothes washer has had one minute left for the past 7 minutes."

Where’s the vanilla?

"Oreos have begun taking slight bits of cream out of their cookie. Had this twice in a row."

People whose desktops look like this:

"Hotel shower. I’m only 5’7”"

People who do this:

Diagonal parking from Mr. I Don't Care

People who keep their keyboard this way:

“Their flight left 2 hours ago.”

BONUS

At 7 am, we got to the pool and saw towels already spread out on all the lounge chairs. So I just tossed everything into a pile and laid back. Then, a lady comes running over, yelling her head off. I didn't want any drama, so I went to the manager. He calmly explained the situation to her, and even though he cleared things up, she still left feeling offended.

