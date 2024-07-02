Zac Efron “Finally Looks Normal” After a Chin Injury, but One Detail Bothers Fans

Zac Efron has caught everyone’s attention with his latest look, reminiscent of his early days in Hollywood. The High School Musical star, who has faced a lot of talk about his evolving appearance, appeared with a fresh, natural look that set social media buzzing with conversations.

His earlier appearance changes were actually the result of an accident.

Recently, social media exploded with cruel comments about Zac Efron’s appearance. People posted nasty remarks such as, “His face is a mess,” “I’m still confused why he looks like that now,” and “For his contribution to steroids and face fillers.”

Zac Efron’s altered appearance was actually the result of an accident, not cosmetic surgery. The actor explained that he slipped and fell while running at home, badly injuring his chin. As he recovered, his chewing muscles became more pronounced, which changed the look of his jawline.

Despite facing challenges and dealing with rumors, Zac Efron maintained a positive outlook. He humorously remarked, “It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.” Through this ordeal, Zac Efron learned the importance of not letting online criticism get to him. He reflected, “If I cared too much about what others thought of me, I wouldn’t be able to do my job.”

Recently, fans have spotted a difference in his appearance.

Recently, there’s been a lot of talk about Zac Efron’s face on social media. Some people were pretty harsh, saying things like, “His face looks normal again?? So that whole accident story was just fake news??,” “He got the fillers dissolved,” and “Finally, he looks normal.” On the other hand, many fans were supportive, commenting, “He’s starting to look like Zac again,” and “It just takes a few years for scar tissue to heal after a broken jaw.” There were also folks defending him, pointing out, “Y’all are so weird about this false rumor. The man literally explained how he slipped and cracked his face open, and that’s what led to his face looking different.” This mix of doubt and encouragement shows just how closely people watch and judge celebrities’ appearances.

Zac Efron, known for his global travels since becoming famous, has mainly lived in California, his birthplace. Recently, though, he decided to spend more time abroad, seeking a different lifestyle to find greater happiness.