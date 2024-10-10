“Not Elegant,” Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner’s No-Pants Outfit at Venice Sparks Mixed Reactions

While arriving to the 2024 Venice Film Festival, Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, made a bold statement with her daring no-pants outfit, sparking a range of reactions. While some praised her confidence and the ensemble as a high-fashion moment, others felt the outfit lacked elegance.

Georgina Rodríguez made a memorable entrance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, where she attended to receive an award in the Diva and Woman of the Year category for her Netflix docureality Soy Georgina. Rodríguez arrived in Venice, turning heads with a striking outfit that embraced the bold “No Pants” trend. The ensemble featured a fitted, short-sleeved black t-shirt paired with micro shorts, giving the look a sleek, modern edge. To complete the outfit, she added fishnet stockings, high-heeled black pumps, and matching sunglasses, further adding to her chic yet daring appearance.

Although this look wasn't her choice for the film festival's red carpet, it quickly became the focus of online attention. Social media buzzed with reactions to her outfit, with many calling it “not elegant” and questioning whether it was appropriate for such a high-profile event. Despite the criticism, there was no shortage of fans who appreciated her boldness. Georgina gave the no-pants trend a fresh twist by incorporating fishnets into the look.

Regardless of the mixed reactions, Georgina once again proved that she is unafraid to push the boundaries of fashion. By choosing such an eye-catching ensemble, she turned the spotlight on herself, keeping the public and fashion critics talking. Her ability to balance casual elements like her hair with more striking accessories shows that, love it or hate it, her style remains unapologetically unique.