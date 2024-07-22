Sharon Stone, 66, Wears a Super Short Dress — Everybody Is Noticing the Same Thing
Sharon Stone stunned at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy on Friday evening. The 66-year-old star radiated timeless elegance in a sheer, sparkling gown paired with a mini slip beneath.
All eyes were on the Basic Instinct actress as she looked confident and gorgeous in her sparkly dress, flaunting her youthful looks while posing at the event. She lit up the red carpet with her dazzling smile, enhanced by a hint of pink gloss that perfectly complemented her ensemble.
Stone accessorized her glamorous outfit with eye-catching gold dangling earrings and elevated her look with silver high heels.
Fans online swiftly showered the star with compliments, expressing their admiration for her stunning look. One person remarked, ''That dress was really made for you. Sharon you're looking stunning,'' while admirer wrote, ''Beauty, intelligence, style and bravery in one! You’re great.''
People were also quick to point out that the 66-year-old actress appears remarkably youthful for her age. A commentator addressed the star, noting, ''You are truly defying aging. And as always, I love you.'' Another pointed out, ''She looks fantastic for 66.''
We can definitely agree that Sharon Stone looks as fabulous as ever. The movie Basic Instinct is considered one of Sharon's biggest hits. Her co-star in the film, Michael Douglas, also made headlines recently after posting a video on his Instagram, with many people commenting on the 79-year-old legend's appearance. Check it out here.