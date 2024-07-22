Sharon Stone, 66, Wears a Super Short Dress — Everybody Is Noticing the Same Thing

Sharon Stone stunned at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy on Friday evening. The 66-year-old star radiated timeless elegance in a sheer, sparkling gown paired with a mini slip beneath.

All eyes were on the Basic Instinct actress as she looked confident and gorgeous in her sparkly dress, flaunting her youthful looks while posing at the event. She lit up the red carpet with her dazzling smile, enhanced by a hint of pink gloss that perfectly complemented her ensemble.

Stone accessorized her glamorous outfit with eye-catching gold dangling earrings and elevated her look with silver high heels.