“Older Women Shouldn’t Wear Bikinis,” Demi Moore, 61, Divides Opinions With Her Latest Video

Demi Moore continues to prove that there’s no age limit to looking absolutely stunning in a bikini.

The 61-year-old actress shared a video of herself and her three daughters in bikinis, causing a stir on the internet. While many fans showered her with compliments, others were quick to voice their disapproval.

Moore appeared remarkably youthful at 61 as she accompanied her daughters Rumer, aged 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, along with Rumer’s 1-year-old daughter, Louetta, in a charming vacation video. This delightful footage was complemented by the iconic tune “Burning Love” by Elvis Presley.

Upon sharing the video on her Instagram account, she received an outpouring of praise from fans, garnering over 240k likes to date. People gushed over her fresh and glowing appearance. One fan wrote, “I wanna look like Demi when I get older, wow.” While another remarked, “She looks fantastic for 61. If I didn’t know, I’d have guessed her age to be half that.”

Despite Demi looking stunning, the internet was divided, and some online critics voiced disapproval of her choice of attire, suggesting she was too old to wear a bikini. A person remarked, “Older women shouldn’t wear bikinis [...],” while another expressed their opinion, saying, “She smells of desperation, no need to show your need for validation.”