“What Has She Done to Her Face?” Jennifer Aniston’s Latest Appearance Leaves Fans Shocked

Jennifer Aniston wowed in a crimson dress during her latest appearance. But many fans were surprised, saying that the star looked different.

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Jennifer Aniston captivated everyone’s attention at the Emmy FYC event for her acclaimed drama, The Morning Show, on Sunday. The 55-year-old former Friends star, known for her role as TV anchor Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series, looked stunning in a stylish sleeveless dress as she arrived at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

The star radiated charm in a deep red dress adorned with a floral pattern, accentuated by a matching ruby pendant gracing her décolletage. And while many were gushed over her elegant appearance, others couldn’t help but point out that the star was looking very different. One person wrote, ’’What has she done to her face?’’, another added, ’’Jen is desperately trying to hold on to her old Friends looks. It can’t happen, she is much older now [...]’’ A third wrote, ’’Her face looks weird because of all the work she has had done. She would have looked better with less.’’

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

We think Jennifer Aniston looks fabulous, but stars in the spotlight often have their appearances closely observed and commented on. Nicole Kidman is another example; her recent red carpet appearance caused quite a stir.