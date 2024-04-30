Nicole Kidman Wows in a Rare Appearance With Her Daughters — But One Detail Left People Worried

Nicole Kidman was honored with the Life Achievement Award this Saturday night. To mark the occasion, the 56-year-old actress was accompanied by her husband, Keith Urban, and her two teenage daughters, whom we very rarely get to see. While the family looked picture-perfect, people couldn’t stop pointing out one specific detail.

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Kidman looked radiant in her shimmering gold Balenciaga gown, while her husband rocked a sleek black tuxedo. The couple brought along their two teenage daughters, 15-year-old Sunday and 13-year-old Faith.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News

Sunday glowed in a strapless white floral gown while standing next to her youngest sister, who donned a strapless coral gown. The family was completed by Kidman's sister, Antonia, and the actress's niece, Sybella Hawley.

Online, people gushed over the flawless photos and showered the star and her family with compliments, emphasizing how her daughters look natural and happy. One person wrote, "Beautiful family! Girls are styled appropriately for their age, too! They all look relaxed and happy! Refreshing to see." While another remarked, "I love this family; no drama, no constant selfies, beautiful girls who seem to love their parents and each other."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News , Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

That said, a great number of people couldn't help but notice that Kidman's other two kids, Conor and Isabella, whom she had adopted with Tom Cruise, were not present at the event. Many people expressed their opinions on why her eldest children were nowhere to be seen. One online commenter wrote, "She all but abandoned her adopted kids, sad." Another noted, "It is sad that Cruise took away her adopted children."

Jeffrey Mayer/Associated Press/East News

