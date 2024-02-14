Mariah Carey Wows in an Outfit With Extremely Revealing Lower Part, but Some Argue, “This Is Not Something You Should Be Wearing at 54”

All eyes were captivated by Mariah Carey ’s stunning presence at a recent star-studded event. Despite the major stir caused by her daring choice of outfit , the 54-year-old diva exuded sheer glamour and remained the undeniable center of attention.

During the third annual Recording Academy Honors, Carey donned an unconventional and provocative attire. Her figure-hugging ensemble included a cream corset accentuated with sheer caramel tulle detailing, creating a striking silhouette. The stunning outfit showcased a deep neckline, highlighting her generous cleavage, while the transparent lower portion revealed her toned legs.

As her appearance garnered massive media attention , many fans praised her look and showered Mariah with compliments and kind words. One person said, “I like it 🔥,” and another stated that the dress “was MADE for her.”

While fans gushed over her appearance, many online critics deemed the outfit inappropriate for Mariah’s age.

One of the comments read, “Maybe in the early ’90s Mariah, but that’s not really something you should be wearing at 54.” Another person noted, “At a certain age you just need to cover it up...” while a third one stated, “Someone needs to remind her that she’s 54, not 24.”