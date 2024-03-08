«Too Revealing,» Zendaya’s Dress Sparks Intense Discussion

Zendaya wowed at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on March 6, 2024, wearing a stunning gray silk chiffon gown with a plunging neckline and intricate fringe details. Despite her standout look, she faced criticism.

Zendaya rocked a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown from 2011, styled by Law Roach. She accessorized with silver Bulgari bracelets and wore her hair down with natural curls, complementing her bronzed makeup and neutral lips.

Zendaya has been slaying the red carpet game with her stunning style over the past few months. From the daring white cutout gown from Stéphane Rolland Couture she wore to the NYC premiere of Dune: Part Two to the futuristic metal suit from Thierry Mugler’s fall 1995 couture collection she rocked in London, she’s been making bold fashion statements at every turn.

Despite receiving praise for her bold fashion choices, Zendaya has also faced criticism. Some online commenters deemed her dress «too revealing,» suggesting she should wear a T-shirt underneath or opt for a more secure outfit to avoid any mishaps.

With varying opinions floating around, Zendaya still manages to steal the spotlight on the red carpet with her incredible presence and flawless style. While some critics have shared their concerns, plenty of fans have flooded social media with praise for her daring fashion choices and undeniable beauty. Zendaya’s confidence and grace shine through, leaving a lasting impact on admirers everywhere.

