My Cousin Mocked My Diet—Until Karma Taught Him a Lesson

He made several comments about it during dinner, and the whole mood just shifted. After that, he went out of his way to avoid vegetables just to spite me. Like, the dude would send me pictures of nothing but meat on a plate just to... I don’t even know, get a rise out of me or something?

He also brought it up to several other family members, saying that college has changed me. The whole thing really didn’t make sense to me, since again, I’m not a vegetarian... I just eat a lot of vegetables. I only talked to him maybe once or twice after the incident because it was really weird, and both times he made sure to bring up how he doesn’t eat any vegetables at all.

Well, we’re now at about the two-year anniversary of this incident, and I just heard through the grapevine that my cousin has gout. The worst part is that he works in a warehouse, so he’s completely unable to work while dealing with this.

I do feel genuinely bad for the man, but also, this whole thing is a bit ridiculous. I haven’t even talked to him in over a year at this point, other than the occasional Snapchat he sends me of his all-meat dinners.