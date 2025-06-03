5 Subtle Clues That Could Reveal Hidden Health Problems
Your face does more than just show your emotions—it’s a window into your health. Changes in your skin, eyes, or facial features could reveal important signs of underlying conditions. Being aware of these clues can help you catch potential issues early, giving you a chance to address them before they become serious.
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE FOR MEDICAL ADVICE. SEEK GUIDANCE FROM YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
1. Long eyelashes
While long, thick eyelashes are often considered a beauty ideal, excessive eyelash growth could be a sign of a medical condition. Trichomegaly, or abnormal eyelash growth, can be congenital, but it can also result from medications or immune system issues.
If you’re concerned about your lashes, it’s best to check with a healthcare professional to rule out any underlying conditions.
2. Milia
Milia are small, white or yellowish bumps that appear around the eyes, cheeks, or sometimes the forehead. These tiny cysts, filled with keratin, develop when the protein gets trapped beneath the skin. While they can resemble acne, milia are not the same. They may form after skin trauma or the use of steroid creams, though the exact cause isn’t always clear.
In most cases, milia are harmless and can disappear on their own, particularly in babies. If they persist or appear near the eyes, a doctor may need to remove them carefully. If you notice multiple bumps, your doctor might investigate further. Diagnosis is straightforward, and if necessary, they may refer you to a dermatologist for specialized care.
3. Xanthelasma
Xanthelasma appears as small, yellowish bumps near the corners of your eyelids, often around the nose area. These bumps form when cholesterol builds up under the skin. While typically harmless, xanthelasma can sometimes be linked to other health concerns like diabetes, high cholesterol, or thyroid problems. It may also increase the risk of heart disease, even if your cholesterol levels seem normal.
Around 50% of people with xanthelasma have high cholesterol, usually due to inherited factors or liver issues. You can reduce your risk by managing your cholesterol, addressing conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, quitting smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight. Though it’s not dangerous on its own, xanthelasma can signal the need for better heart and cholesterol care. Make sure to check in with your doctor for proper advice and management.
4. Melasma
Melasma causes brown to gray-brown patches to form on the face, typically on the cheeks, forehead, upper lip, chin, and nose. Women, particularly during pregnancy or using birth control, are more prone to developing this condition. Hormonal shifts are a common trigger, and the pigmentation often fades after childbirth or discontinuing birth control. Stress can also play a role.
Although melasma isn’t harmful, it can be a source of self-consciousness. Thankfully, treatment options are available. A dermatologist can help guide you through the best approach, and working with a healthcare team can lead to better results in managing and treating the condition.
5. Angular cheilitis
Angular cheilitis shows up as cracks, sores, or inflammation at the corners of your mouth. It’s often linked to infections, allergies, drooling during sleep, and even wearing a face mask. Factors like aging, wearing dentures, or certain mouth conditions can also contribute.
If you notice these symptoms, don’t hesitate to consult a healthcare provider. They can help identify underlying causes like vitamin B deficiencies or low iron and zinc levels, which may worsen the condition. A balanced diet and addressing any health issues will lower your chances of developing angular cheilitis. If it lingers, medical advice is key to managing and treating it properly.
