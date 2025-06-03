5 Subtle Clues That Could Reveal Hidden Health Problems

Milia are small, white or yellowish bumps that appear around the eyes, cheeks, or sometimes the forehead. These tiny cysts, filled with keratin, develop when the protein gets trapped beneath the skin. While they can resemble acne, milia are not the same. They may form after skin trauma or the use of steroid creams, though the exact cause isn’t always clear.



In most cases, milia are harmless and can disappear on their own, particularly in babies. If they persist or appear near the eyes, a doctor may need to remove them carefully. If you notice multiple bumps, your doctor might investigate further. Diagnosis is straightforward, and if necessary, they may refer you to a dermatologist for specialized care.