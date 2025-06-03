17 Chic Pedicure Trends to Rock This Summer
Ready to give your feet the glow-up they deserve? We’ve rounded up 17 sleek and trendy pedicure designs that are as easy to pull off as they are eye-catching. From clean minimalism to bold summer flair, there’s something here for every mood—and every occasion. The best part? You can DIY these looks at home or take them straight to your favorite salon!
1. Glazed nails
2. Leopard print
3. Ombre design
4. Colorful french
A classy french pedicure and manicure gets updated in 2025 and it’s trendy to add a little bit of a creative touch.
5. Color blocking
Also to try
Midnight blue and water blue
With inspiration from nail trendsetters, cool-toned shades like sapphire and navy blue are set to dominate as winter favorites.
Rich, moody blue pedicures exude a fresh, youthful energy. Navy pairs beautifully with denim for a truly eye-catching style.
For an extra touch, you can easily enhance a simple pedicure design by adding nail stickers or decals to make it uniquely yours.
Iridescent finishes and chrome
To get a sense of 2025’s trending pedicure shades, experts point to the continued popularity of iridescent and chrome finishes. These versatile styles can create bold, mirror-like effects for those looking to make a statement or softer, more delicate designs perfect for bridal looks, adding a celestial and enchanting touch to any pedicure.
Metallic silver
Elevate your look with silver polish, a seasonal pedicure favorite that brings just the right amount of festive sparkle. This shimmering shade offers a sophisticated and subtle shine, making it perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your style without being too overpowering.
Blackberry
Striking a balance between black and purple, dark berry tones are set to take center stage this winter. This rich, deep black-red hue exudes sophistication and warmth, making it a standout choice for the season.
Coffee and chocolate colors
Natural perfection
Healthy-looking nails are always in style, and the sheer pedicure is poised to take center stage in 2025. Inspired by the trending BB cream manicure, this look uses barely-there polishes to create a soft, natural veil of color. It subtly blurs imperfections, leaving nails polished and effortlessly refined. Unlike the more intricate French manicure, this trend is easy to achieve and requires minimal time and effort, making it a go-to for those who love a chic, low-maintenance look.
Black nails
Black remains a classic choice. Its timeless elegance and versatility make it a go-to shade, effortlessly complementing any outfit and adding a touch of chic sophistication to your look.
Outdated styles
No matter your style, these pedicure trends prove there's something for everyone to step confidently into the season with polished perfection.