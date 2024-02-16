Zendaya’s See-Through Outfit on the Dune’s Premiere Left Fans Literally in Shock

At the global debut of Dune: Part Two in London, the spotlight was largely on Zendaya, the Emmy-winning actor and fashion icon, who captivated everyone with her striking silver outfit reminiscent of the robot C-3PO.

The press tour for Dune: Part Two has turned into a showcase of high-fashion ensembles, particularly from Zendaya, whose bold fashion choices consistently astonish onlookers. During the movie’s premiere in London, Zendaya, at 27, surpassed expectations yet again. Dressed by her trusted stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya made a striking appearance in a vintage Mugler robot suit.

The vintage couture outfit, first seen at the Paris Fashion Week in 1995, is crafted from silver fabric designed to mimic robotic armour, featuring PVC-covered cutouts, including those on the breasts and the back. Zendaya offered a bold glimpse of the design’s revealing back as she struck poses on the carpet. Her rendition of the outfit was styled remarkably close to the original, complete with metallic pumps. Yet, she opted out of wearing the headpiece, choosing instead a sleek bun with side bangs and enhancing the look with a statement jewel necklace.

Despite the outfit’s glam, Zendaya’s look received mixed reactions online with some people calling it ’ridiculous’. “I love her and all, but no, this is ridiculous,” one user wrote.

“Celebrities can wear trash bags these days and get praised for it,” another added.

“Dressing up like this, showing the body and then asking for privacy and respect? How?” asked one person.



However some fans praised the actress for her fashion choices: “This is a 1995 Robot suit by Mugler, it’s a piece of art and fashion history, I think Zendaya did amazing wearing this,” one said.

“I do not get why everyone is hating. Not all famous women have to wear those Cinderella dresses. This is awesome!” another wrote, and we couldn’t agree more!

