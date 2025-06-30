Singer Travels 24 Hours for Jaw Surgery, Shares Shocking Transformation
A 24-year-old woman recently traveled a long way to undergo double jaw surgery. The dramatic procedure and its striking results have left people online stunned.
As a child, Alesia Konovalenko underwent three cleft palate surgeries, including a corrective procedure following complications from the second. These early medical challenges affected the development of her facial bones and bite alignment.
Years later, persistent ear pain prompted the singer to undergo double jaw surgery in March 2025, a procedure that brought profound physical and emotional transformation. “My initial desire was to have a beautiful smile because I’ve had overbite issues and my teeth were just acting out during my whole life,” says the 24-year-old.
Konovalenko first got braces at the age of 12 and wore them until she was 16. “My teeth, they looked straight, but my overbite was still pretty big,” she explains. “So that basically was just like a cover-up.”
Two years ago, Konovalenko began experiencing frequent, unexplained earaches. While in her second round of braces, a gnathologist warned they could worsen her symptoms. Further evaluations confirmed her ear pain was linked to her overbite, and surgery was the only effective solution.
Konovalenko’s first week of recovery was challenging. For the first five days, she ate through a syringe before switching to a small spoon. She was surprised when her doctor cleared her for soft-chewed foods by day seven, especially since she had mentally prepared for a long-term liquid diet. The recovery, while difficult, brought mostly positive surprises. Improvements began almost immediately after the surgery. “I breathe so much easier,” Konovalenko shared. “My smelling abilities increased geometrically so much that I might write a comic book about that.”
