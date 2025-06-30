Singer Travels 24 Hours for Jaw Surgery, Shares Shocking Transformation

Konovalenko first got braces at the age of 12 and wore them until she was 16. “My teeth, they looked straight, but my overbite was still pretty big,” she explains. “So that basically was just like a cover-up.”

Two years ago, Konovalenko began experiencing frequent, unexplained earaches. While in her second round of braces, a gnathologist warned they could worsen her symptoms. Further evaluations confirmed her ear pain was linked to her overbite, and surgery was the only effective solution.