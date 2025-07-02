“Proud of You,” 1000-lb Sisters Star’s Incredible Before and After Skin Removal Surgery
Tammy from 1000-Lb. Sisters just revealed a brand-new look, and wow, people are blown away. After losing around 500 pounds and going through skin removal surgery, the 38-year-old reality star is showing off a totally different version of herself.
A Whole New Tammy
In one clip, Tammy played around with a fun filter that showed her in different vintage styles from the 1920s to the 1980s. In another post, she posed with her girlfriend Andrea in a sweet, cozy photo. But honestly? Everyone was focused on how different and confident Tammy looked. For longtime fans, it was more than just a new look. It felt emotional, like a major turning point.
Fans Show Major Love
As soon as the videos dropped, her comments were flooded with love. One fan wrote, “I’m so happy for you and Andrea.” Another added, “Proud of you, Tammy!” “TAMMY GOT HER SKIN REMOVAL SURGERY 🥹 been watching since the beginning. So proud of you, sis. Love to see you at your best,” a fan also commented.
And the support kept coming, “I’ve watched your show from the very beginning and I think you’re amazing!” and “Tammy, you got your surgery! I can tell by your face! YOU LOOK BEAUTIFUL. SO HAPPY FOR YOU.” These comments show that Tammy’s growth is inspiring, and people are really proud of her.
She Faced Her Fears and Did It Anyway
In a new episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters airing June 3, viewers get to see Tammy just before her skin removal surgery, opening up about what she was going through. She admitted she was scared not just about the pain, but about how different she might look afterward. For years, she had gotten used to seeing her body a certain way, and the thought of that changing felt overwhelming.
She also explained how the surgery would affect her daily routine in a big way. Simple things like showering had always been a challenge, and she had to adjust her whole approach to personal care. With the surgery just days away, she knew life was about to change—not just on the outside, but emotionally too.
A Long Time Coming
Tammy’s transformation has been a long time in the making. She had weight loss surgery back in 2022 and then spent 14 months in a rehab center dedicated to helping her focus on her health. It took time, effort, and a lot of commitment. Since then, she’s been updating her followers on TikTok, showing both the big milestones and the small everyday victories.
Her progress has been steady and real. Over the past year, it’s clear that her quality of life has improved in major ways. Fans have been inspired by how honest and strong she’s been through it all. And now, with a new look and a fresh start, it feels like Tammy is stepping into an exciting new chapter—one that’s just getting started.