"Healthy?" Ariana Grande's Latest Public Appearance Leaves Everyone Talking
While Ariana Grande’s body has been the topic of discussion for a while, her latest public appearance at the Bafta is reigniting the conversation around the topic of whether a healthy body is a feeling or a look. A picture from the award ceremony has caused a heated online debate about her overall health, as fans noticed a certain change in her physique.
The Thank U, Next songstress has addressed talks around her appearance before; when photo’s scrutinizing her past vs her recent pictures, became a trending topic. She made a three-minute-long TikTok video, to reiterate that people needed to learn to be kinder when discussing someone’s health.
Ariana joined the conversation to settle the whispers that were already brewing, claiming that a person’s health should be treated with humaneness.
“I just wanted to address your concerns about my body,” she stated. “I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what,” Ariana said. “If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is — healthy or unhealthy, big or small, this or that, sexy or not sexy, we should really work towards not doing that as much.”
And months later the conversation continues on several social media accounts, where the picture was posted, with people making comments that stood with her.
“She needs support, not shame. She’s obviously not ok,” someone responded.
Other users argued that the Wicked star is healthy, and the picture was the one that was flawed. “It’s taken from a very unflattering angle/perspective and with a very unflattering pose and facial expression. There are other pictures of the same event where she looks fine,” and a vast amount of users agreed.
But others made conclusions about the image, “I hope she’s ok.” Another person stated regarding the celebrity, “Yeah, she looks really bad.”
One of the people who initiated the conversation, jaysinjaymesbrown, began by saying, “Ariana Grande at the Baftas. There can no longer be any question that something is drastically wrong with her. A generational talent. Where is her support? Hoping she gets better soon.”
But fans continue to vouch for her and hope for the healthiest version of Ariana, no matter what that looks like.