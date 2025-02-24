Ariana Grande’s Latest Appearance Sparks Concern, Fans Notice the Same Thing
Being a celebrity means having to endure scrutiny. It means that people are watching and sharing their feelings about your body, whether you like it or not. Once again, Ariana's appearance became the source of a heated discussion, due to her latest public appearance at the BAFTA. A picture of the Wicked star hit the internet and fans just could not keep their worries to themselves.
While at the BAFTA's, the British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall in London, a picture was taken of the Grammy award-winning singer showing a front view of her body as she signed an autograph in a sleeveless dress that revealed the outline of her ribcage and her bones pushing against her skin.
Social media users noticed and did not hesitate to share their concerns.
jaysinjaymesbrown captioned the picture: "Ariana Grande at the Baftas. There can no longer be any question that something is drastically wrong with her. A generational talent. Where is her support? Hoping she gets better soon."
One user wrote, "I hope she's ok." While another simply stated, "Yeah, she looks really bad."
But more users were actually quick to come to the defense of the Wicked actress.
"She needs support, not shame. She's obviously not ok," one person responded, while others actually claimed that the picture itself was the problem. "It's taken from a very unflattering angle/perspective and with a very unflattering pose and facial expression. There are other pictures of the same event where she looks fine," and many users agreed.
The Thank U, Next songstress has addressed concerns over her body before, after pictures showcasing her body over the years went viral. She made a three-minute-long TikTok video, to try and teach people a little positivity.
"I just wanted to address your concerns about my body," she started. "And talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body (that's) seen and paid such close attention to."
"I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what," the star said. "If you think you're saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is — healthy or unhealthy, big or small, this or that, sexy or not sexy, we should really work towards not doing that as much."
But fans continue to question. Was it really just an unflattering photo, or is there cause for concern over Ariana's health? Share your opinion below.