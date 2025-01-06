7 Stars Who Competed for Roles in the “Wicked” Movie

The journey to bring Wicked to the big screen has been nothing short of magical, with its beloved story captivating fans for decades. But behind the scenes, the casting process was a fierce competition among some of Hollywood’s most talented actors. As the movie aimed to find the perfect performers to embody the iconic roles of Elphaba, Glinda, and more, several notable stars stepped up, eager to join the enchanting world of Oz.

Celebrities who could play Glinda.

© Wicked / Universal Pictures , Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Amanda Seyfried shared that she auditioned for the role of Glinda in Wicked. While filming The Dropout, she spent weekends auditioning for the role, determined to make it work despite the intense demands of playing Elizabeth Holmes, “Because ever since Les Miz, I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.”

Reneé Rapp, known for her role in Mean Girls, shared on Watch What Happens Live! that she auditioned for the role of Glinda in Wicked. Although she didn’t land the part, she expressed her excitement for Ariana Grande, saying, “Ariana’s gonna be... can I cuss? Ariana’s gonna be (...) amazing. I’m so excited.”

Dove Cameron shared that she auditioned for Glinda, describing it as one of the longest casting processes she’d experienced. Having worked with original Glinda Kristin Chenoweth in Descendants and Schmigadoon!—where Chenoweth calls herself Dove’s "musical mom"—the connection seemed fitting. Despite this, Dove was thrilled to see Ariana Grande take on the role.

Celebrities who could play Prince Fiyero.

Nick and Joe Jonas both auditioned for the role of Fiyero in Wicked, turning the casting process into a friendly sibling competition. Despite their natural competitiveness, the brothers remained supportive of each other throughout the experience, sharing the goal of seeing a Jonas take on the role.

According to a source, Shawn Mendes was considered for the role of Fiyero in Wicked.

Celebrity who could play Elphaba.

© Wicked / Universal Pictures , Jeffrey Mayer/Associated Press/East News Jeffrey Mayer/Associated Press/East News

According to sources, the English director and producer of The Crown had considered Lady Gaga for the role of Elphaba in Wicked. The two reportedly met several times to discuss and develop the character. Gaga was said to have been essentially cast in his vision for the film before the plans ultimately fell through.