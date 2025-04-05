My Daughter Resents Me for Following My Retirement Dream

I was completely blindsided. Up until that moment, she had never mentioned her new pregnancy or their money troubles. She just kept saying I was abandoning the family. It broke my heart to discover the real depth of her situation after the papers were signed.

She accused me of not caring, of putting my own desires above hers and my grandchildren’s. I tried to explain I had no idea what was really going on, but she didn’t want to hear it.

I also haven’t told her about my health condition. I decided not to. I didn’t want her to worry or try to stop me from pursuing this dream I’ve clung to my whole life.