20+ People Who Transformed Chaos Into Sparkling Clean

In the ranking of pleasurable sensations, leaving a surface completely clean and smelling good should be at the top of the list. And the fact is that, beyond the visual pleasure that tidiness generates, there is something in our mind that also feels relief when transforming a chaotic space into a neat and impeccable one. If you don’t believe us, take a look at the before and after images throughout this article, and tell us if they don’t make you want to run and grab the broom.
1. “Never knew these bricks were red”
2. “Before and after cleaning my earring... I’ve never cleaned it before”
3. “Been using my great-grandfather’s razor for a while now. Decided to clean and polish it this morning. Most frugal way to shave. Blades are dirt cheap! Before/After”
4. “Before and after. Baby had a teeth cleaning today and wow!”
5. “Keyboard before and after cleaning”
6. “Cleaned my sneakers: before and after”
7. “Before and after photos of this pool I cleaned today.”
8. “Fixed up the deck: before and after”
9. “Here’s a before/after of a job that I was paid for and requested to do from the homeowner.”
10. “Before and after of a property I just finished cleaning up”
11. “Carpet cleaning: before and after”
12. “Before and after of grout that hasn’t been cleaned in decades”
13. “First powerwashing in my life, removing 40 years of lichens and moss. I’m insanely satisfied with the result!”
14. “Power washing solar panels with a rotating brush”
15. “Finally got around to these stairs!”
17. “This was a dirty one”
18. “Before versus after. Remember to use the right jewelry cleaner for your jewelry.”
19. “First time cleaning our balcony in 4 years, felt absolutely amazing”
20. “Before and after patio furniture power wash”
21. “Before and after bath”
22. “Before and after my girl’s bath time”
23. “Lived like this for a year somehow.”
