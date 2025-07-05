20+ People Who Transformed Chaos Into Sparkling Clean

In the ranking of pleasurable sensations, leaving a surface completely clean and smelling good should be at the top of the list. And the fact is that, beyond the visual pleasure that tidiness generates, there is something in our mind that also feels relief when transforming a chaotic space into a neat and impeccable one. If you don’t believe us, take a look at the before and after images throughout this article, and tell us if they don’t make you want to run and grab the broom.