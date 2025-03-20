Ranking the Boldest Looks From the 2025 Awards Season

What Can Happen to Your Body If You Wear a Bra Every Day
Health
3 years ago
Is the “skin-is-in” dress trend truly on its way out, or is it here to stay? Judging by the 2025 awards season, curves and sun-kissed skin were definitely on display, with these stunning celebrities showing off their most daring looks. From the red carpet to the after-parties, here are the boldest ensembles of 2025—and the remarkable women who rocked them.
Here goes another dose of fashion, as we ranked the hottest celebrity looks from the Oscar parties that shook the fans.