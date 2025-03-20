Ranking the Boldest Looks From the 2025 Awards Season

14 hours ago

Is the “skin-is-in” dress trend truly on its way out, or is it here to stay? Judging by the 2025 awards season, curves and sun-kissed skin were definitely on display, with these stunning celebrities showing off their most daring looks. From the red carpet to the after-parties, here are the boldest ensembles of 2025—and the remarkable women who rocked them.

21. Selena Gomez

20. Miley Cyrus

19. Heidi Klum

18. Grace Bowers

17. Willow Smith

16. Sofía Vergara

15. Kendall Jenner

14. Bianca Censori

13. Julia Fox

12. Olivia Rodrigo

11. Jennifer Lopez

10. Coco Jones

9. Kylie Jenner

8. Camilla Cabello

7. Shakira

6. Madison Beer

5. Sabrina Carpenter

4. Chrissy Teigen

3. Demi Moore

2. Paris Hilton

1. Doja Cat

Here goes another dose of fashion, as we ranked the hottest celebrity looks from the Oscar parties that shook the fans.

