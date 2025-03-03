We Ranked the 2025 Oscar Party Looks From the Stunning to the Sexiest

The Academy Awards is an eagerly awaited event, not just by the celebrities and the film making community, but also by movie fans, worldwide. It's always a delight to see what fashion celebrities bring to the red carpet, but very often, the bolder, more daring looks are reserved for the pre- and post-parties. So here go the most stunning looks celebrities served us for the parties of the 2025 Oscars, ranked from the cool to the hottest.