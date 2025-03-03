We Ranked the 2025 Oscar Party Looks From the Stunning to the Sexiest

People
17 hours ago

The Academy Awards is an eagerly awaited event, not just by the celebrities and the film making community, but also by movie fans, worldwide. It's always a delight to see what fashion celebrities bring to the red carpet, but very often, the bolder, more daring looks are reserved for the pre- and post-parties. So here go the most stunning looks celebrities served us for the parties of the 2025 Oscars, ranked from the cool to the hottest.

20. Keke Palmer

19. Demi Moore

18. Zoë Kravitz

17. Emma Chamberlain

16. Paris Jackson

15. Camila Cabello

14. Cynthia Erivo

13. Ana de Armas

12. Hunter Schafer

11. Kendall Jenner

10. Jenna Ortega

9. Heidi Klum

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/East News

8. Julia Fox

APU GOMES/AFP/East News

7. Sofía Vergara

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

6. Emily Ratajkowski

5. Selena Gomez

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

4. Camila Cabello

3. Megan Thee Stallion

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/East News

2. Doja Cat

1. Olivia Wilde

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Some celebrities certainly know how to serve some red-hot looks, just like these stunning women from the 2025 Grammys who put their best foot, and dresses forward.

Preview photo credit Willy Sanjuan/Invision/East News, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads