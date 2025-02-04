The Top 12 Daring Dresses From the 2025 Grammy Awards

The skin-is-in dress trend finally seems to be coming to a stop, or does it? When it comes to the 2025 Grammys, there seemed to be a surplus of curves and sun kissed skin everywhere, and these gorgeous celebrities did their best to put their dress forward. Here go the most daring red carpet looks from the 2025 Grammys, and the beautiful women who rocked them.

12. Bianca Censori

Fernando Allende / Broadimage Entertainment / Broad Image / East News

Bianca Censori took the idea of a naked dress very seriously. So seriously that she basically wore a sheer dress sans any undergarments, enough for fans to dub the “custom couture” dress a “transparent napkin!”

11. Charlotte Lawrence

Charlotte Lawrence nearly followed suit, in a transparent, strappy gown and a ruffled cape, sans a bra. Nobody can miss that Bvlgari necklace though!

10. Heidi Klum

While Heidi Klum's dress seemed demure enough up top, the stunning blonde wore a deceptive gown with a beaded skirt that was sheer.

9. Julia Fox

Fernando Allende / Broadimage Entertainment / Broad Image / East News

Julia Fox paired bright yellow dish gloves with a sheer tank top and skirt, sporting black lingerie beneath. A black jacket with oversized sleeves, bold make-up and black latex boot completed this rather daringly naked ensemble.

8. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was the epitome of sartorial style, pair a black crop top with a sheer shimmery skirt in gold, that had a flouncy belt.

7. Coco Jones

Coco Jones wore a drape gown that showed a gravity-defying amount of skin, and looked absolutely stunning.

6. Amy Allen

Amy Allen chose to go with white, with most of her toned midriff playing peekaboo with the translucent fabric. A choker added to the charm of her strapless naked dress.

5. Shakira

Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News

Shakira went bold with her color choice, in a gown that started orange and solid, and gently flowed into a lacy, sheer black. With her trademark curls open, she looked red-hot.

4. Olivia Rodrigo

While Olivia Rodrigo wore a somewhat demure dress, compared to many others, it's the first time she went this bold on the red carpet, showing plenty of skin, curves and style.

3. Madison Beer

Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News

Madison Beer wore a stunning, dreamy naked dress, one that had far too many nuances to take in at first glance. An opaque corset and hem added to the charm of this daring red carpet look.

2. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton looked like a golden Barbie, dressed in a stunning sheer, beaded gown that she paired with brown sunglasses. Her silver and gray pre-Grammy gown was also a work of art, along with being a cleverly draped naked dress.

1. Chrissy Teigen

Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News

Chrissy Teigen chose to wear a bold and beautiful black gown with sheer panels that accentuated her stunning curves. Plus, the new hair made an impact on the red carpet too.

Fashion certainly is a rather personal choice. If you want to see more of what the 2025 Grammys' red carpet looked like, check these creative outfits of beautiful celebrities.