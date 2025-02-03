Kanye West Dresses Bianca Censori in “Custom Couture,” but Fans Feel It’s a “Transparent Napkin”

Kanye West, or Ye, as he had rebranded himself, certainly knows how to make a splash, especially with his wife, Bianca Censori. Censori, who is a model, has no compunction about showing off her stunning curves, as she has often done in the past. That being said, the "custom couture" dress she wore for the 2025 Grammys has definitely gone too far.

Fernando Allende / Broadimage Entertainment / Broad Image / East News

On Sunday night (Feb. 2), Ye posted a series of pictures on Instagram, showing Censori wearing the “dress.” He first posted a picture of the dress hanging flat on a beige/white wall, which the garment nearly blended in with, given that it was transparent to begin with. The post has now been deleted, which he captioned as, “Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever My love My best friend My wife.” Many fans and Instagram users questioned his choice of the dress, likening it to a transparent napkin, and wondering why he wanted to show off his wife like that. One fan even wondered, “If he really loved her, he wouldn't exploit her like that.”

When the couple walked onto the red carpet, Censori was wearing a black fur coat. She turned around, giving the photographers her back, before dropping the coat down to her shoulder. Then she simply removed it completely, in a transparent dress which she wore sans any undergarments. Suffice to say, most of her was on show, and one Instagram user asked, “The Grammys clearly don’t have a dress code. What is this??” Another comment read, “And people get upset when women breastfeed in public…”

Fernando Allende / Broadimage Entertainment / Broad Image / East News

The couple arrived at the Crypto.com Arena, walked the red carpet, and were not seen inside the event, which sparked rumors that they were either not invited, or asked to leave because of Censori's not-really-there dress. Since West was nominated alongside Ty Dolla $Ign, Rich The Kid, and Playboi Carti in the Best Rap Song category for the song Carnival, he was definitely invited. And despite some media reports claiming that the duo was thrown out of the event, no such official statement was issued by Kanye West, or the Grammys. In fact, reports say no such thing happened, and the couple simply did what they had to do on the red carpet, created a storm, and left! A fan wondered, “Her name is literally Censori, and she’s literally never censored!” More comments came through, with one Instagram user questioning, “How is this not indecent exposure? Like, no regular person can just walk around in that. Celebrities need to be held accountable.”

While Ye has since deleted all posts of the dress and his wife wearing it, Bianca Censori still has two pictures on her Instagram account, prompting a fan to comment, “That’s not Bianca Censori, that’s Bianca uncensored.” The couple remains unbothered with all the fame and notoriety.

