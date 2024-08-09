I Hated the Surprise Birthday Party My Husband Threw Me and Now I Want a Divorce

When one woman found out her husband was planning to throw her a surprise birthday party, she was expecting a joyous celebration. Instead, what unfolded that evening exposed the deep cracks in their relationship.

She shared the situation.

I (40f) have been married to my husband Sam (41m) for 10 years. We have four children (22,16,14 and 11) and up until the last few months, I genuinely thought that we could work through anything. This is not the only situation that has happened in the last few years, just the one that finally broke me.

I recently had a birthday and Sam planned a surprise birthday party for me. He spilled the beans to me 3 days before the party, and I thought it was adorable that he was so excited about the party that he couldn't contain himself. I wish this was the case, instead, he told me that I needed to help him clean the house to get it ready for my party. Yes, you read that right, I needed to prepare food and set up the house for my own party.

I agreed to clean to keep the peace, but I was upset. The day of the party quickly came, and I was devastated to learn that he didn't invite most of my friends or family. He claimed that he didn't know how to contact them. The final straw came when he carried out a cake in a flavor that he loved, nothing that I would ever choose for myself. I barely managed to keep it in and cried in the bathroom after everyone left.

I felt like an afterthought and hated listening to everyone compliment him for throwing me a party. I work two jobs, take care of the kids, and plan meals, grocery shopping, and most of the housework. I am exhausted and just want to feel appreciated for a day. Am I wrong for considering divorce because I feel he doesn't care? I just can't imagine throwing away 10 years of marriage, but I feel broken.

People stood on her side.

"Tell him, 'I hope you enjoyed your birthday party, now I don’t have to throw you one when it’s your birthday.'" Old_Beach2325 / Reddit

"The reason for your divorce isn’t a cake or the party. It’s his self-centeredness. He decided to throw a party. The reason he gave his guests was your birthday, but it was for himself.

He wasn’t excited about the party and told you early, he needed you to clean and organize everything for it. He only invited his friends and family. Ten-plus years in and he can’t contact your friends and family.

He bought his favorite cake. He took all of the accolades and credit. You don’t need someone in your life that has you feeling sad, unworthy, and used." Realistic-Animator-3 / Reddit

"His excuse that he didn't contact her family because he didn't know their contact info is bunk, too. Once he blew the secret so she could clean the house and cook, he could have asked how to contact them then or even asked her to contact them if he hates them." mentat70 / Reddit

"I think you should organize a night out with your friends for your birthday. The ones he didn’t invite. Then order your fav cake and bring it to the bar that you start the night in and have drinks, cake and a husband-free birthday!

Oh, and by night out I mean in another city, so it’s an overnight away! He can look after the kids." Peanutsandcheese2021 / Reddit

"I get it. You want to feel seen. After 10 years, you deserve a partner that sees you, knows what's important to you, values you, and actually shows it." TheRadiumGirl / Reddit

"This is exactly what my parent’s marriage was like for over 20 years… they are both infinitely happier divorced. Seeing my mom free of my dad’s treatment of her and watching her healing journey healed something in me, too.

Get out and don’t look back. There are so many avenues you can take to reach your happiness, but waiting and hoping he’ll become a more attentive, less self-centered person is not one of them." BrotatochipDG / Reddit