We Ranked the 10 Most Creative Looks From the 2025 Grammys

When it comes to the red carpet, celebrities certainly know how to strut their best in style, and the 2025 Grammys was no different. While some of the stunning musicians got all the accolades for their sartorial dressing style, these few celebrities seem to earn double takes. Here go some OTT fashion styles from the Grammys that left a somewhat indelible impression.

10. Jaden and Willow Smith

Jaden Smith decided to sport a 3D-printed castle headgear over a Louis Vuitton tuxedo, and Willow donned what seems to be a black overcoat over a sparkly bikini.

9. Julia Fox

Fernando Allende / Broadimage Entertainment / Broad Image / East News

Julia Fox rocked the 2025 Grammys’ red carpet in a sheer miniskirt and top, pairing it all with stockings and a jacket. She then donned what seem to be yellow kitchen gloves and black latex platform shoes, with some dramatic makeup.

8. Poppy

Fernando Allende / Broadimage Entertainment / Broad Image / East News

Poppy walked the red carpet in a Simone Rocha red jacket that looked a bit like a raincoat, over a light-pink tulle skirt, with matching ballerina-styled platforms. The overall looks seemed a little schoolgirlish, complete with ribbons in her hair.

7. Sierra Farrell

Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News

Dressed in a ball gown dripping with pearls, Sierra Farrell looked a little like a very rich Little Bo Peep, replete with a scepter in her hand. The headgear and ornamentation together took the outfit into the OTT realm.

6. Alicia Keys

Dressed in a gold and black Dolce & Gabbana dress with an over-sized belt-like embellishment, with humungous earrings to match, Alicia Keys looked like a Vegas show princess.

5. Chappell Roan

Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News

The Good Luck, Babe! singer wore a vintage Jean-Paul Gaultier couture piece. Other than the outlandish doll-like makeup, the gown wore Edgar Degas’s paintings of ballet dancers.

4. Lakecia Benjamin

In an almost superhero-inspired dress from The Boys, Lakecia Benjamin wore a golden ensemble that had a spandex one-piece, a shimmering gold cape, and metallic golden boots.

3. Chrissy Teigen

Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News

Chrissy Teigen certainly turned heads as she walked the 2025 Grammys’ red carpet with her husband John Legend. She wore a strapless black gown by Christian Siriano that had angular and sheer elements throughout. The new hairstyle also seemed to suit her.

2. Bianca Censori

While Kanye West claims Bianca Censori wore a "custom couture" for the 2025 Grammys, fans are describing it as a "transparent napkin."

1. Lady Gaga

Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News

Lady Gaga seems to have channeled her inner Wednesday Addams as she donned a black Vivienne Westwood dress and paired it with a vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace. Even her makeup had goth edges to it, making all pause and do a double take.

