I Kept a Secret to Protect My Wife’s Feelings and Now She Doesn’t Trust Me

One night, when my wife was working late, she approached me and tried to kiss me, then she confessed that she was in love with me. I was floored. I pulled away immediately. I told her this was completely out of line, that I loved my wife and would never betray her. She just stood there, staring at me, like I was the one who did something wrong. After that, she kept her distance. Barely spoke to me. And a few days later, she packed her bags and left without a word to my wife about what happened. And here’s where I think I might have made a mistake.

I didn’t tell my wife right away. I wanted to, I really did, but I didn’t want to be the one to blow up her friendship. I figured maybe it was a one-time thing, and with her best friend gone, we could just move on. But then my wife found out anyway. A mutual friend told her this friend had “left in tears after something happened with me.” And suddenly, I was the bad guy.

My wife confronted me, thinking I had made a move on her best friend. She was heartbroken. She asked me why I hadn’t said anything sooner, and the silence made me look guilty. I told her the truth, obviously. Every detail. But by then, the damage was done. She said she believed me, but things haven’t felt the same since. So now I’m stuck wondering if I handled it all wrong.