12 Stories With Endings as Unexpected as a Snowfall in July

Certain stories are just too amazing to keep to ourselves, especially those with unexpected, heartwarming twists. We’ve put together a collection of 12 tales where people did or said something so surprising it left us thinking, “How is this not a movie scene?”

  • I always go to the same flower shop. One day, the cashier smiled and told me, “You’re in here buying flowers every week. Your wife is so lucky.” The reality is, I don’t have a wife or a girlfriend.
    I chuckled and said, “Actually, the flowers are for my daughter. She’s the only woman in my life.” I get that it might seem a bit out of the ordinary, but my daughter absolutely adores flowers, and I just want to bring her a little joy.
  • My boyfriend is Spanish, and I secretly began learning the language to surprise him. Today, he got a call from his mom and started chatting in Spanish, assuming I couldn’t understand him. But his words left me stunned.
    He said, “Here’s the plan. I’ll pretend that I’m taking you both to a fancy restaurant to make it look casual. That’s when I’ll propose to her.” I’m thrilled, but I’m keeping it a secret, so I don’t spoil his surprise!
  • When my mother died, a knock came on the door. One of her client’s sons gave me an envelope of money. I was confused. He explained that when his mother had died, they were low on money. My mom helped pay for their airfare to get her kids home.
    She never told us about it. She wasn’t a rich woman. That’s when I knew the world had lost someone great. © Wackydetective / Reddit
  • Back in seventh grade, I would follow a lot of people from school on Instagram, and often I would see that some classmates and friends were sad or just going through a rough time. So I would write them a letter with some encouraging words and put in like $10 from the money I had saved up through the years and tell them to buy something nice with it.
    I would watch them during school to see where their lockers were and sneak out during class to go to the “restroom” and put the letters in their lockers. © idkxxyz / Reddit
  • My mom divorced my father when I was 10. She was going through a hard time, sleepwalking and doing weird stuff. I would wake up and bring her back to bed.
    One night, I got up out of bed to check on her. She was sleeping peacefully. So I just stood there and watched her. Then I kissed her on the cheek and went back to bed.
    Years later, I overheard her telling a friend about that rough time in her life. And how one night, she felt like she was kissed by an angel and finally found peace. © IJustDontGetIt5 / Reddit
  • A few years ago, I was out with a friend at a restaurant, celebrating his birthday. He feels super awkward about others paying for him, so he asked us all not to pay for his dinner. I gave the waiter my card and told her to tell him that his dinner was on the house because it was his birthday.
    He believed it and keeps raving about how that restaurant has great service now. He still doesn’t know it was me, but it makes me smile every time he talks about how much he likes the restaurant. © AccountForAmoebae / Reddit
  • When my best friend died, his wife’s best friend in another city commented on Facebook that she was so sorry she hadn’t called, because her phone had been cut off. And she was using what money she had to pay for travel expenses to come to the funeral.
    So I anonymously paid her phone bill, got it reconnected and made sure she had enough credit for quite a few long distance phone calls. I’ve never told anyone, and she still has no idea who did it. © gurlat / Reddit
  • When I was a very young and pregnant girl living in the south, I was used to getting a lot of rude stares or comments about having a baby so young and out of wedlock. But one very old lady came up to me and handed me $20 and said, “Hey honey, here’s to help with diapers, they get pretty expensive. Best of luck to you.” That moment will stick with me forever. © coddiwomplek / Reddit
  • My long-term partner thinks he is the champion of making coffee. He’s a coffee artist. When we started dating almost 10 years ago, he wooed me with his amazing coffee, freshly made each morning. With cinnamon sprinkles on top.
    His coffee is bad. So bad, I sip on it for a few minutes, let it get cold, and dump it down the sink. He puts so much sugar in the coffee that the bottom of it is a clear, melted, grainy crust. He adds so much spices on top that it literally feels like drinking sand. Sometimes the layer of spice is so thick, you can barely see the liquid surface underneath it. And it’s so overwhelmingly sweet, you can’t taste the coffee at all.
    But it’s so heartwarming when he delivers it to my desk, specially made just for me. This is the first time I’ve admitted this to anyone. I hate his coffee. I will take this secret to my grave. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I started dating a guy who was kind of shy, a little overweight, and who lived with his parents, because I liked him and he was funny and passionate about his career and technology and thought my weird hobbies were interesting too.
    Turns out that business did REALLY well, and twelve years down the road he’s still funny and passionate about his business, but now sometimes we get to fly places in his plane, and I’ve gotten to travel more than I ever thought I would. Was not expecting this turn of events in my early 20s, but it was a fun surprise! © Tintinabulation / Reddit
  • I was going through a tough time and had to get some blood work done. One thing led to another, and I just couldn’t stop crying. I felt so depressed and lost. I went back to my car and sat in the parking garage.
    An older woman tapped on my window. She asked to hold my hand and pray for me. She was so kind and wonderful. I truly think she saved my life. Now, when I see people crying, I try to do the same. © whitepplloveranch / Reddit
  • I had keys to the house of a girl I was dating a while back. Every so often, I would secretly go there when she was away, clean her place, and leave some candy or snacks in the cupboard.
    We broke up in bad terms, and soon afterwards I learned she ran into some serious financial problems. I drove 1.5 hours to her place and left groceries by her door, including the specific sweets I know she liked. Did so on a weekly basis until I moved further away. © Unknown author / Reddit

