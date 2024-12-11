"Does Not Look Like Her," Pamela Anderson Debuts a New Look, But Fans Notice One Detail

The actress, recently honored with a Golden Globe nomination, gave her signature style a bold update. Anderson walked the red carpet at a recent event, turning heads with her revamped look. But one specific detail about her new appearance had many fans talking, sparking a wave of comments.

The 57-year-old actress and activist revealed a fresh look at a screening of her new film The Last Showgirl in West Hollywood, debuting bangs for the first time. This new style offers a modern twist on Anderson's signature blonde hair, which has been a staple since her Baywatch days. For the event, Anderson wore a chic brown cashmere dress featuring a structured design with a cape-like shape. She also kept her makeup-free trend going strong.

Pamela's blonde hair was styled in a sleek, supermodel-inspired straight look, paired with a bold, full fringe. While this isn’t the first time she’s tried bangs, her new style is a departure from the lighter, wispy bangs she wore in the '90s. This time, her fringe is thicker and more defined, creating a striking, retro yet polished look that beautifully frames her face.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

Although the actress looked stunning, many fans expressed concern about her appearance. "This doesn't look like her. It’s not the bangs, either," one user wrote. "I’m sorry, but she doesn’t look good these days... tired and worn out. There’s never a look of happiness on her face," another follower remarked. However, many praised Anderson for her natural beauty. "Love the bangs," several fans commented.