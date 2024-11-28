Jamie Lee Curtis, 66, Reveals Her Makeup-Free Face, and Fans Can’t Stop Talking

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated her 66th birthday by posting a barefaced photo on Instagram, and fans can’t stop buzzing about it. Known for her natural beauty and authenticity, the actress marked the occasion by embracing her true self. The candid photo showcased her makeup-free skin, sending a powerful message about self-acceptance.

The 66-year-old actress shared a makeup-free photo on Instagram, standing in solidarity with Pamela Anderson to promote "self-ownership." Fresh out of the shower, she showcased her natural face while wearing a white woven sweater.

“Just out of the shower selfie. Honoring @pamelaanderson @lastshowgirl and her no makeup ownership of self. Sober. Strong. Steady on. Thanks, @hollywoodauthentic @npealcashmere for the jumper,” the actress wrote. The only hint of makeup was a small amount of leftover mascara that hadn’t fully come off from the previous day. “Just noticed that it looks like I have mascara on, which is clearly a remnant of my workday yesterday. Clearly, mommy didn’t wash her face very well,” she added.

People praised the actress for showing her natural beauty. “You, Michelle Yeoh and Helen Mirren are my guidance to aging gracefully and tenderly,” one follower wrote. “Beautiful inside and out as always,” another fan commented. “Beautiful! Love your beautiful natural style. We need to see celebrities like you aging naturally without fillers, surgery etc. I wish people would stop trying to look 30. Aging is a good thing, not easy, but GOOD! Thank you, Jamie,” another user wrote.

