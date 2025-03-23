15 Warm Stories That Show What True Love Really Is

The heroes of this article are indeed lucky. They are enveloped by the love of those who really care about them. In this article, we'll talk not only about romantic feelings, but also about the warmth and support that we receive from those close to us. And it doesn't matter that we sometimes have to worry about them or overcome some difficulties.

  • Sometimes I have a big fight with my husband. I don't talk to him, pissed off about everything. We go to bed, he quickly falls asleep, and I lie in bed angry, upset, completely broken, and then...
    A warm arm comes down on me from behind and my husband hugs me in his sleep. It's a delight! Immediately I forget all offenses.
    When sleeping, a person involuntarily does what he wants. So, I lie there and cry, but not from resentment, but from joy. He loves me after all. © Overheard / Ideer
  • My wife and I have been living soul to soul for many years. I'm always amazed at the women who say to my wife, "You're just lucky to have him." Yes, today we have everything - a family, a daughter, a house, a job.
    But before there was nothing - just a rented flat without furniture and crockery. I remember having lunch on the windowsill, and the forks were plastic. Then we brought 2 stools from the rubbish dump, it was happiness.
    Times were hard, and I was never a stranger to any kind of work to feed my family. And my wife never reproached me and always supported me. Family is not about "luck," family is about daily work together. © zloymaks / Pikabu
  • I had a cold and was lying on the couch feeling really unwell. Suddenly, my 5-year-old daughter brought me a mug of tea. She wrapped a plaid around me, stroked my head and said, "Daddy, you'll get well soon, I'm with you."
    My wife and I always take care of each other and our little girl when we are sick, and the little girl mirrored our actions. My heart nearly burst with tenderness. It was the moment I realized: children learn love just by looking at us. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • On the weekends when everyone goes to sleep, it's my only chance for some time to myself, so I won't go to bed till very late. At this time, house HVAC goes to sleep mode, so it gets a bit chilly. When I finally go to bed, my wife cozies ups right next to me and wraps me right up all warm and resume her soft snores without missing a beat. © emuchop / Reddit
  • I was 21, and she was 31 - a mature woman. She wouldn't let me pay for anything. She bought me clothes, took me to a barber shop. I thought we were having a serious relationship. And then she gave me an ultimatum, "You have 3 to 4 years to stand on your own feet, I won't wait longer than that."
    I was in love, so I started working hard. The support from her was tremendous, she helped me in everything, believed in me. Many years have passed, I have a good job, we love each other. I'm 33, she's 44. We have a son.
    I seem to be as good as she wanted me to be. If there's support from the one you love, you'll have it all, guys. © bugagames / Pikabu
  • There was a period when I had a lot of work to do. I crawled home, my husband wasn't there, he hadn't returned from his trip yet. I had dinner and went to bed.
    I wake up in the night, and he's still not there. I call him, "Where are you?" He answers in a sleepy voice, "I'm home, go back to sleep."
    It turned out that he came home late and, in order not to wake me up, went to sleep on the sofa in the kitchen. We've been married for 15 years, and he is still attentive to me. It's little things like this that make us happy! © Tandem.dvoe / Pikabu
  • I went to shop for groceries, and my significant other stayed at home. I'm standing at the checkout, and suddenly get a text message. I open it, and there is a photo of my husband. His bangs are frizzy, his forehead is red.
    I'm puzzled as to what happened. And it turns out he decided to see what a hair iron is for. He scorched his forehead, made a tuft like a parrot. He was worried about how he would go to work like that, because his boss wouldn't understand.
    I left the "baby" at home for half an hour. The bangs were fixed, and we treat his forehead with ointment to this day. © Work Stories / VK
  • In my garage hangs a photo of my 22-year-old girlfriend, showing her how she looked when I first met her and fell for her. When I look at her now, a grandmother and my wife for 34 years, she looks - for me - exactly the same as in the photo. The "catch" of a (my) lifetime. © Big_Fan1976 / Reddit
  • I got laid off from work right at the beginning of our marriage, I think we only had been married for 2 months at that point. It was my first time ever being laid off, and I texted her about it, and I had a long drive home, with the snow/traffic/distance from my house, it was almost 4 hours to get back home.
    When I got home, she had our favorite show on the TV, and a bunch of 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles she bought that day for like $5 at random discount stores, and some Taco Bell. We spent 3–4 days just chilling in the house, eating whatever leftovers she had made, and doing puzzles. I think we did like 7-8 1000+ piece puzzles (which we had never done, or expressed an interest in doing since we met each other) and about 7–10 days later I got called back to work.
    I knew I found a keeper then. No panic about me finding another job, no blame, nothing, she saw a chance for fun, and knew we couldn't spend money we didn't have, and she never said a word about it. © Particular_Stop_3332 / Reddit
  • It feels like just last year we got married, and we are having our 5-year wedding anniversary in November. Neither one of us had been with someone for that long before. He was laughing at me, watching me thinking and eating a mango, he always knows when I'm deep in some fantastic thought. I have a broken front tooth, but I knew he wouldn't laugh at me over my teeth.
    Then last night, I saw him eating some chips and was like, "Why you always gotta be eating all the chips! I can't keep chips around for long here!" And he was like, laughing so hard like, "Pssh, these were in there for weeks!" I swear, when you have no drama sometimes you gotta make it. But it's always a laugh. © YayGilly / Reddit
  • I'll never forget this moment. When I heard my son's first cry, time stopped. I held him in my arms - this tiny, warm baby. His fingers wrapped around my little finger and that contact was like the loudest shout of the universe, "You made it, Mom."
    Tears flowed down my cheeks, and I thought, "How could I live before without this little miracle?" All worries disappeared, only love remained, so strong it took my breath away. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • My girlfriend and I are in a long-distance relationship, and she’s a heavy sleeper. She often doesn’t remember our conversations while she is asleep. She says she struggles to express her love, but whenever she answers my calls while half-asleep, she repeatedly tells me, "I love you non-stop."
    The next morning, she has no recollection of the call. God, I love talking to her when she’s half-asleep. © hardik_jain / Reddit
  • On our first date, I saw a young man - slightly slumped shoulders, speaking unconfidently. It was late November, it was freezing outside, and we decided to walk to a nearby café and chat. It hadn't snowed yet, and the pavements were icy. I slipped, and he picked me up so I wouldn't fall.
    I had one hand in my coat pocket, and he took my other hand in his big warm palm and put it in his jacket pocket. It was at that moment that I realized that he was going to be my husband. A couple of months later, he confessed to me that he fell in love with me as soon as he touched my hand.
    A week later, he came to meet my mother and son and suggested not to date for a long time, and start living together. Then we chose our future house together, renovated it, lovingly decorated every corner and filled our nest with coziness. My son began to call him daddy, and my husband called him son.
    After another month, we had a modest wedding for only two of us, and then our 2 children were born. I love watching him play with the kids and show the older ones how to fix a car, or how to drive it. I love the way he tells stories from his childhood, the way he babysits the little one, letting him crawl even on his head.
    I love to meet him from work, so serious, thoughtful, sometimes angry. And at home - pies and his favorite soup and mashed potatoes with chops. In the evening, we can take a walk with the children to the forest or pond.
    Well, we sometimes fight, of course, but without anger and mutual reproaches, just to check the box! We're human beings, after all. And that's how it has been for 10 years, and I can't believe that it's been that long already, and I want to believe that it will be like this for decades to come. Our personal paradise. © Syslikagronom / Pikabu
  • After my first date with my future wife, I announced to everyone that I was going to put a ring on her finger. Everyone told me that these were just words and that I would soon leave her. Bottom line: I’ve been with her for 18 years, and I haven’t ever thought about leaving her.
    I’ve been falling in love with her more and more for 18 years. Many people I know wonder what I talk to her about, because I’ve been living with her for so long. I tell them that we don’t have enough hours in the day to talk enough.
    18 years have flown by like a blink of an eye, it seems to us that the wedding was only yesterday. We have 3 children, and they are the spitting images of me. And my wife says, “You see how much I love you, that I’ve given birth to several copies of you.” © cilavprirode / Pikabu
  • My current girlfriend taught me the importance of this. She is napping at the moment and is going to make me dinner when she wakes up.
    I made sure she has a bottle full of water, slippers ready for when she gets up, table cleaned before she serves dinner, and the ingredients washed and ready for her so she doesn’t have to do extra work. It may not seem much to some, but to her, she always tells me she loves me for doing those little things. Hearing her say that to me is so worth it. © Js_On_My_Yeet / Reddit



