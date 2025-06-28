Test: Can You Spot Real Photos vs. AI-Generated Fakes?

With AI getting smarter by the second, it’s becoming nearly impossible to tell what’s been captured by a camera and what’s been created by an algorithm. So, we’ve cooked up a little game for you: Can you spot the real photos from the AI-generated ones? Get ready to put your detective skills to the test!

Some of these images might just trick you, and that’s exactly what makes it fun. Let’s dive in—are you up for the challenge?