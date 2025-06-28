My Wife Refuses to Spend Her Massive Income for My Parents’ Needs

"Hi Bright Side,

I (34M) have been married to my wife (35F) for 8 years. She’s a strong woman, very independent, always pushing herself. Honestly, she’s kind of a powerhouse — she works two full-time jobs (remote marketing + freelance consulting), it’s been so for the past 5 years. Together, she makes around $160,000 a year.

Meanwhile, I’m currently “between careers.” I do some freelance graphic design and occasional gigs — in a good month I bring in maybe $800—$1000, but it’s inconsistent. I’m still trying to find myself, I don’t work that hard and never will.

Because my income isn’t stable, she’s been the main breadwinner for the last 5+ years. She pays the mortgage, the bills, food, car expenses — everything. We live in a nice house in a decent suburb, drive two reliable cars, and have health insurance because of her.

Now, here’s the issue. Her parents are getting older (mid-60s), and she and her siblings regularly pitch in money for their care, home maintenance, and recently even helped them buy a new car — my wife chipped in about $8,000 from her savings for that. She also pays for things like their medications, takes time off to visit them, etc.

My parents are the same age, also retired, also not rich. They live modestly, but lately they’ve started asking (not directly, but you know how parents are) why my wife does so much for her family and not ours. My mom once pointedly asked if she was “less of a grandma” in our eyes, and I could tell it stung.

I brought this up to my wife — that I think it’s only fair she contributes equally to my parents too. Like, if she’s going to drop thousands on her mom and dad, why can’t she help mine with a vacation, or help fix their old roof? She did pay for my mom’s dental work once (around $1,200), so it’s not like she never helped. But lately she’s drawing a hard line.

She firmly told me she’s done being the only adult in this relationship. That I need to “step up” and “handle my own family.” She said from now on, she decided to separate finances, and I’ll be responsible for my income, and she’ll be responsible for hers.

I honestly felt betrayed. Isn’t marriage about unity? About partnership? Didn’t we say for better or worse? I told her that our money should be OUR money — that’s what being married is. And our parents are BOTH our responsibility.

She says that’s only fair if we’re both contributing equally. But how is that fair? I’m doing what I can, I’m still on my journey, and I’m supporting her emotionally and around the house. I cook dinner, clean, handle errands — that should count for something.

She told me that love is not an excuse for leeching off someone indefinitely, and that she “refuses to subsidize my guilt about my parents.” That really hurt. I’m trying. I’m not lazy. I just haven’t landed the right opportunity yet. And when I do — believe me, I’ll remember everything she’s said and done. I’m not going to forget this double standard.

So, dear Bright Side, am I wrong for expecting my wife to support my parents the same way she supports hers? Aren’t we supposed to be a team? I’m not saying she should stop helping her family. I’m saying it should be equal. That’s what fairness means, right?"