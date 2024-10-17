“A Girl Dressed Like a Woman,” Harper Beckham’s Recent Appearance Causes a Stir

Victoria Beckham recently stirred up a debate by sharing photos of her daughter, Harper, wearing an outfit that many considered age-inappropriate. Some even accused Victoria of projecting her own desires onto her teenage daughter. Although Harper is used to being in the spotlight, this particular look has truly captured everyone’s attention.

On Tuesday evening, Harper made a special appearance on her mother’s Instagram as Victoria attended a glamorous event in Los Angeles. The former Spice Girl was at the launch of Anastasia Beverly Hills, showcasing her beauty line, Victoria Beckham Beauty. The fashion designer shared her excitement on Instagram, stating: “Thank you so much to my dearest friend @anastasiabeverlyhills for hosting us in your beautiful home last night! You are truly an inspiration, and it’s always such a pleasure to be back in LA with you. Kisses.”

Harper looked gorgeous in a striking maxi slip dress that showcased a vibrant Barbie pink color and a captivating psychedelic print, ensuring she stood out in the crowd. Her hair was elegantly styled straight, and her natural makeup beautifully highlighted her lovely features.

While Harper looked lovely, many noticed that her dress wasn’t age-appropriate. “A girl dressed like a woman. Why?” one follower asked. “Why do I keep thinking she has passed on her own diet and body insecurities to the girl?” another user wondered. “She is a child, not a woman yet,” another follower agreed.

However, many showered Harper with compliments. “Harper is so grown up and naturally beautiful,” one user commented. “Harper is growing into a lovely young lady,” another follower added. “Harper looks fabulous; she really stands out against all the black,” observed another follower.