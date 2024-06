In 2024, 30-year-old singer Kelsea Ballerini attended the CMT Music Awards wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress decorated with crystals. And the day before, 61-year-old Demi Moore walked the red carpet in the same dress. By the way, celebrities often appear in public in identical outfits. And this gives us an opportunity to compare how the same items can look on women with different body types.