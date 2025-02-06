10 Red Carpet Moments Where Tiny Details Made All the Difference

It’s often the little touches that take an outfit from simple to unforgettable, and one unexpected detail can transform a basic look into something iconic. Check out these 10 celebrities who nailed it with standout elements in their outfits.

1. Angelina Jolie’s dress beautifully highlighted the tattoos on her back and arms.

2. Orange and green complement each other perfectly, making Zendaya’s choice to incorporate a soft green gemstone into her outfit a brilliant decision.

3. Nicole Kidman’s choice to wear mismatched earrings added a fresh twist to her outfit.

4. Taylor Swift turned heads at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards by accessorizing her outfit with a chic leg chain.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News

5. Pearl embellishments on Gal Gadot’s dress added a distinctive touch, transforming her outfit from simple to stunning.

6. Ariana Grande’s white gloves brought a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

7. Delicate rose and thorn details on Saoirse Ronan’s dress gave her the appearance of a stunning, blooming flower.

8. Rihanna never fails to impress with her fashion choices, but it was her unique hairstyle this time that truly stole the spotlight.

9. White tights aren’t a common choice in celebrity fashion, but Kristen Stewart pulled them off effortlessly.

10. Lady Gaga’s bleached eyebrows at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards added an extra edge to her bold ensemble.

Preview photo credit Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News