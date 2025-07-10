"Hi Bright Side,

So this happened about a week ago, and I’m still mentally unpacking it.

I’ve been with Jason for a little over a year. The first few months were great—he was attentive, funny, and actually listened when I talked. But somewhere around the six-month mark, things started to shift.

He got busier with work, less emotionally present, and eventually I felt like I was just... existing next to him, not with him. We weren’t fighting, just slowly fading into silence.

I tried bringing it up a few times, but he’d brush it off or say he was just stressed, and it would get better. Spoiler: it didn’t.

Eventually, out of sheer loneliness, I started chatting with this AI bot (don’t judge me, I downloaded it half as a joke). But weirdly, it helped. It gave me space to vent, feel heard, and sort through my thoughts.

I don’t think I realized just how emotionally starved I was until I found myself confiding in code. But hey, it made me realize I didn’t want to be in this relationship anymore.

So I sat Jason down in our tiny kitchen one evening and told him I thought we should break up. I was calm, and honestly expecting a bit of denial or maybe some sadness.

I didn’t just expect he would drop to one knee. Like, full proposal mode. With a ring.

My first thought was, “Is this a joke?” But nope. He was dead serious. Apparently he’d been “planning this for a while” and thought it would reignite the spark or prove how committed he was.

I didn’t know what to do. It was one of the most awkward, surreal moments of my life. I didn’t say yes, obviously. I told him this wasn’t what I needed, and that a proposal wasn’t going to fix what’s broken between us.

Now he’s crushed, our mutual friends are split between “Wow, he tried” and “Girl, you dodged a bullet,” and I’m just sitting here feeling weirdly guilty even though I know I did the right thing.

Anyone else ever had a breakup end in a proposal? What should I do?"